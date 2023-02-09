Microsoft Retires Windows Support Diagnostic Tool (MSDT)





Microsoft is retiring the Microsoft Support Diagnostic Tool (MSDT) and its related Windows 11 troubleshooter. The company has announced that it will begin the depreciation process with the next major release of Windows 11 later this year.

The Microsoft Support Diagnostic Tool (MSDT) is a service designed to diagnose and troubleshoot problems with Microsoft products. It collects data from your computer so that a Microsoft support agent can remotely solve your problem on her PC. Collects performance data, system configuration information, and error logs.

Last year, security researchers discovered a critical vulnerability in the Microsoft Support Diagnostic Tool. This vulnerability allowed attackers to install programs, create new user accounts, and access/modify/delete sensitive data stored on Windows devices. Microsoft has since issued a workaround that involves disabling MSDT in the Windows registry.

Now, Microsoft has decided to retire the Microsoft Support Diagnostic Tool in 2025 to help users protect their PCs from cyberattacks. However, the company said the retirement will be phased over the next three years.

Microsoft is retiring the Windows legacy inbox troubleshooters, such as the Keyboard Troubleshooter and the Voice Troubleshooter, and the Microsoft Support Diagnostic Tool (MSDT) that runs them. The Legacy Inbox Windows Troubleshooter is a built-in tool that, when launched, automatically diagnoses and fixes common problems in various Windows functions, the company explains.

Microsoft announced a three-phase plan for the retirement of the MSDT troubleshooter.

Microsoft will begin redirecting some MSDT troubleshooting tools to the new Get Help troubleshooting platform in the coming months. The company will end the redirect process in his 2024 and remove the remaining troubleshooter. Finally, Microsoft will completely retire his MSDT platform in 2025.

Microsoft said Windows 11 version 22H2 and Windows 10 will continue to run traditional troubleshooters. This means that future changes will only affect future versions of Windows 11 and Windows 12. Microsoft encourages IT administrators to review this support page to understand the impact of the retirement on their organization. “

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://petri.com/microsoft-windows-support-diagnostic-tool-msdt/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos