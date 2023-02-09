The way we search for information on the Internet is changing





An entire generation of Internet users has approached search engines in the same way for decades. Enter a few words in the search box and wait for a page of relevant results to appear. But that could change soon.

This week, the companies behind two of the largest U.S. search engines hinted at radical changes to how their services operate, leveraging new AI technology that enables more conversational and complex responses. . However, along the way, companies may test both the accuracy of these tools and the willingness of everyday users to embrace a very different search experience and find utility.

On Tuesday, Microsoft announced an improved Bing search engine using features from ChatGPT, a viral AI tool created by OpenAI, in which Microsoft recently invested billions of dollars. Bing not only provides a list of search results, but also answers questions, chats with users, and generates content in response to user queries.

The next day, the market’s dominant player, Google, held an event detailing how similar AI technologies can be used to help search engines deliver more complex and conversational responses to queries. bottom. We can see different constellations and also provide pros and cons for buying an electric car. (Chinese tech giant Baidu also said it was launching its own ChatGPT-style service this week, but didn’t provide details on whether it would appear as a feature in search engines.)

This update comes as the success of OpenAI’s ChatGPT, which can generate surprisingly compelling essays and responses to user prompts, sparked a wave of interest in AI chatbot tools. Multiple tech giants are now racing to introduce similar tools that could transform the way email drafts, essay writing, and other tasks are handled. But the most direct impact may be on search, a fundamental component of our Internet experience.

Google SVP Prabhakar Raghavan showcased new AI capabilities at an event on Wednesday. We’re on the cusp of even more exciting AI-enabled innovations that will change the way people search, work, and play. Reinventing the meaning of search, the best is yet to come.

For those who aren’t sure what exactly to do with the new tool, I’ve provided a few examples, from writing rhyming poems to planning a travel itinerary.

Lian Jye Su, research director at technology intelligence firm ABI Research, said consumers and businesses are willing to embrace new ways of searching as long as they offer methods that are intuitive, less frictional, and akin to success with the least resistance. I believe you will. Smart his home voice assistant such as Alexa or Google Assistant.

But there is at least one wild card. How much can users trust the results of using AI?

According to Google, Bard can be used to plan a friend’s baby shower, compare two Oscar-nominated movies, or come up with lunch ideas based on what’s in your fridge. However, the tool, which has not yet been released to the public, has already been pointed out for factual errors that occurred during Google’s demo. The tool erroneously stated that the James Webb Telescope had taken the first picture of a planet outside our solar system. A Google spokesperson said the error highlights the importance of a rigorous testing process.

Bard and ChatGPT, published on OpenAI in late November, are built on large language models. These models are trained on vast amounts of online data to generate compelling responses to user prompts. Experts warn that these tools are unreliable and can spread misinformation, hoax answers to the same questions, and display sexist or racist prejudices. doing.

There is clearly a strong interest in this type of AI. The public version of ChatGPT is estimated that he had 1 million users in his first five days last fall and since then he has reached 100 million users. But a factor of trust could determine whether that interest continues, according to Gartner analyst Jason Wong.

Consumers and even business users may enjoy exploring the new Bing and Bard interfaces for some time. win, he said.

Generative AI systems, algorithms that can create new content, are notoriously unreliable. Laura Edelson, a computer scientist and misinformation researcher at New York University, says there’s a big difference between an AI appearing to be authoritative and actually producing accurate results. increase.

General search optimizes for relevance, Edelson said, but large language models try to achieve a certain style in their responses regardless of factual accuracy. One of those styles, she said, “is an authoritative source I can trust.”

At a very basic level, AI systems analyze which words are next to each other, determine how they are related, and identify patterns in which they appear together. However, much of the onus for fact-checking answers still rests with the user, and this process could prove to be as time consuming as the current model of scrolling links on a page.

Microsoft and Google executives acknowledge some potential problems with new AI tools.

Yusuf Mehdi, vice president and chief consumer marketing officer at Microsoft, said: We also know very well that we make mistakes, so we’ve added a Quick He Feedback button at the top of every search. Give us your feedback so we can learn.

Google’s Raghavan also emphasized the importance of feedback from internal and external testing to ensure tools meet high standards.

But despite the concerns, companies are betting that these tools will provide the answer to the future of search.

CNN’s Claire Duffy, Katherine Sobeck, and Brian Fong contributed to this article.

