Google is building a version of Chrome that violates Apple’s iOS rules





Chrome will be ready when Apple opens up iOS 17 to third-party browser engines this year. According to a report by The Register, Google is already working on an “ application” that will bring his Blink-powered browser to iOS.

Dubbed the “Content Shell iOS Port”, the project is used “to measure graphics and input latency by providing traces for analysis.” Google claims that users will not be able to use the browser and that the company will continue to comply with Apple’s policies. A spokesperson told The Register that the project is strictly for “” purposes.

The only problem is that I can’t read between the lines. Bloomberg reported last year that Apple could unveil iOS 17 this fall in an unprecedented way. This includes allowing third-party app stores and browser engines in an effort to appease regulators. If that happens, Google will be able to build a true Chrome browser instead of his WebKit browser with Chrome’s style and features.

According to sources at The Register within Google, the code “looks like the beginning of another browser build, albeit in skeletal form” and is missing some features necessary to make it a shippable product. I’m here. However, if Apple allows such things in the App Store, it could definitely be ready by the time iOS 17 ships in September.

It also opens the door to other browsers. Several Mac browsers use Google’s Blink engine, including Chrome, Opera, and Brave. Assuming Google’s experiment is a success and Apple will allow third-party engines at some point, iOS could adopt his Blink as well. In fact, The Register reported in a follow-up report that Mozilla is “doing exploratory work to understand technical challenges” with his version of Firefox on iOS that uses his Gecko rendering engine. bottom.

The Blink browser will bring the first real competition to Safari on the iPhone. With the same WebKit engine, there’s little reason to download competing browsers other than sync, but Google expects that to change this year.

Update 2/9: Added information that Mozilla is also building a browser for iOS that uses the Gecko engine.

