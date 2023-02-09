Apple’s crash detection software triggers fake 911 calls





Apple iPhone 14 causes spike in 911 calls from ski resorts

First responders have seen a spike in 911 calls from Apple iPhone users. 14 collision detection technologies that call 911 when you don’t need to.

After an uptick in fake 911 calls, some first responders are having a hard time at work. The new iPhone 14 has crash detection, released in September 2022, which calls the first responder when the phone determines that the user has crashed. That’s what happens when you’re driving a Mobil.

In Minnesota, the Latzen Mountains are the largest ski resort. Cook County covers mountains and surrounding areas, and tourism keeps the community vibrant.

“Since December 1, our dispatch center has processed 155 bogus 911 calls because our collision detection feature automatically calls 911 when people fall or fall,” said security. Officer Pat Eliassen said.

With a full-time population of about 5,200, Eliasen says only one dispatcher is working at a time.

“That dispatcher has to deal with these calls and make repeated callbacks and try to figure out if it is wrong. There is,” said Eliassen.

He estimates they spent nearly 30 hours of human resources responding to these fake calls.

Apple’s crash and fall technology has reportedly flooded 911 dispatchers with automated calls.

Breckenridge, Colorado is the largest town in Summit County. He has four ski resorts in the county, and they’re aware of the problem, too.

Dave Rossi, head of communications for Summit County, said, “These calls came all of a sudden when the ski season started, and they overloaded our dispatch center.

Rossi said an Apple team traveled to Colorado to see the problem and make some changes. A 10 second delay is followed by a 10 second countdown for him when a crash is detected. If you don’t want the automatic 911 call, ring the hoops loudly to tell the user to turn it off.

Dispatchers say this is taking resources away from people who actually need help. In a small ski resort town, he may have only one dispatcher tasked with distinguishing between fake 911 calls and real 911 calls for her. (Fox News)

“People were wearing ski gear, their cell phones were in their ski pants, and people in fluffy coats were not picking up cell phones,” says Rossi.

A lifelong skier, Rossi says he understands how useful collision detection can be when you’re skiing alone. But he hopes another upgrade will detect when a person returns from a crash, allowing him to cancel a 911 call if the phone picks up continued movement. He also says that people doing outdoor activities need to be functional aware.

Tracking Bug Found in Flawed Apple IPHONE Software

“I would ask them to pick up their phones and take them out of their pockets. That would be a big help for us, especially if there is a chance of a fall or some kind of serious impact.” Rossi said.

Apple’s history

How two college dropouts built a company that would become one of the most influential companies in the world.

The National Emergency Numbers Association has identified problems in ski resorts in Michigan and New York, but suspects most ski resort towns are dealing with the problem.

“Receiving a new type of phone call can be nerve-wracking and make it impossible to contact someone who is wearing or carrying a device,” said April Heinze. I will,” he said.

“Apple is very clear about what their product is for new device owners. They need to know how to use it,” said April Heinze of the National Emergency Number Association. (Fox News).

Heinze works for NENA as the Operations Director for 911 and Public Safety and Response Points. She says she gets nervous when dispatchers have to handle unfamiliar calls.

“Device owners are accountable for their behavior,” said Heinze. “If you’re actually wearing and carrying a device with collision detection or any other kind of emergency assistance, you know when you’re going down a ski slope or driving a go-kart on a track for fun. If you have this protection around you, you should either turn off those devices, or don’t carry them around, or turn off that feature. It’s as easy as searching for .

IPHONE Users Prompted To Check Settings To Prevent Thieves From Making Changes

Collision detection can be easily turned off in settings, but first responders say it should be turned back on while driving.

Apple has told Fox that it is aware of these bogus 911 calls and has made an update to reduce the number of false positive crash detections.

An Apple spokesperson said, “We are continuously working to improve these features. Additional crash detection optimizations will be available in future software releases.”

