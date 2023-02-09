“No one should be ashamed of their disability”





One thing I don’t often mention when someone asks me about myself is that I have a hidden disability.

It’s a part of me and I’m learning to live with it, but there’s an element of shame I feel for it. I have always advocated for equal rights and reasonable accommodation. If it were another student who told me about their disability, I would be very supportive and ask if they would work harder to compensate for the same opportunities. I am amazed at overcoming the strain of training nurses at a disadvantage that means they have to.

So why am I ashamed of my condition?

“As a student nurse with a hidden disability, I know that kindness and understanding are so important.”

We are making reasonable adjustments to make the playing field fairer. However, early in my training, I was questioned by a nurse about my reasonable adjustments. Told me there might be. Sadly, I’m not the only one to suggest this.

What many people probably don’t know is how much I work behind the scenes to cover it up. It often looks like

My life behind the scenes consists of a ton of lists to make sure I don’t miss anything. I rewrite assignments over and over again, wanting to hide the signs of my disability. Everything should be written down in the arrangement so as not to forget anything. I spend hours reading flashcards to consolidate what I’ve learned.

What people see is the good grades this level of compensation achieves, the masking I use on a daily basis, and the act of calm I seem to put it all together. needs a lot of work. I’m afraid the smoke and mirror effect will make my mask fall off or I’m not good enough to be a nurse.

But despite all this, I know I am a good student and I know I will make a great nurse for children. I know that kindness and understanding are very important. I’m sure the person who told me I shouldn’t be a nurse if I’m disabled probably never gave that comment a second thought, but it stayed with me and made me feel at my lowest point. And I wonder if they were right.

Across society, we chant the mantra of being kind. But it’s easy to say something without thinking about how that comment might affect the other person. were we going to be cruel? Hopefully the answer is no.

You probably won’t get it right every time, and that’s okay, but it’s important to learn to recognize the impact of your words and apologize for hurting them. should be accepted more.

Also, remember to be kind to yourself and others. It may take extra effort to achieve what you want, but you should remember to be proud of what you have achieved rather than be ashamed of the effort it took to achieve it. No one should be ashamed of their disability. i am working on this.

I was told that maybe I should choose a different profession, but I love being a nursery teacher and I only have half a year left to get my certification, so my hard work paid off. This is probably a lot further than some people I included thought I could be disabled.

Susie Bowie is a third-year children’s nursing student at Suffolk University and student editor of the 2022-23 Nursing Times.

