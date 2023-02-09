2024 Ford Mustang Dark Horse Shows Carbon Wheels, Special Colors





Ford unveiled the 2024 Mustang Dark Horse with an optional carbon fiber wheelset, giving us our first glimpse of its interior. The lightweight wheels weigh him 20.1 pounds, about 37% lighter than the standard dark horse aluminum wheels. The dark horse interior features blue bolstering and stitching on the Recaro seats and a blue anodized titanium shift knob.

Using aerospace-inspired technology, the Carbon Revolution used a plasma arc spray on the inside of the front wheel to protect it from the high temperatures generated when braking. Wheels are 305/30R-19 Trofeo RS Performance tires at the front and 315/30R-19 tires at the rear. The Mustang Dark Horse here is also finished in a special exterior paint color called Blue Ember that is said to change shades in different lighting.

In addition to the fancy wheels and special colors, Ford also gave us our first glimpse of the Dark Horse-specific interior trim. The moody cabin combines various shades of black and blue. Bright Indigo Blue stitching can be found on the steering wheel, door panels, shift boot and Recaro performance seats. Selecting the Dark Horse Appearance Package adds a Deep Indigo Blue finish to the seat bolsters and seat belts to complete the interior theme.

The seat backs are finished in black Dinamica suede, while the dashboard bezels and vents are finished in a dark metallic gloss, replacing the silver shade of lower Mustang trim levels. Carbon fiber trim spans the front of the instrument and door panels and the three-spoke steering wheel.

Customers who opt for the 6-speed manual transmission can operate the gears with a special anodized blue lightweight titanium manual shift knob. The shift knob is hollow, which Ford says helps keep it cool in warmer months, and those who opt for the 10-speed automatic transmission are awarded anodized silver paddles for his shifters.

As a finishing touch, each Mustang Dark Horse comes with an instrument panel badging that includes the chassis number.

