Lane House by Rob Kennon Architects





House on a Lane focuses on fine-tuning the family home brief. It actively avoids features and attention, and instead tries to reach out to a diligent and quiet hand. Through this additional design, livability was prioritized. There is a convenient place to store everything and space to support all the rituals of daily life.

Designed by architect Rob Kennon for himself and his family, the home is restrained to form a soothing backdrop to the vibrancy of family life.Front yard and existing heritage designed by Eckersley Garden Architecture The facade of has a narrow palette of tones. Gray paint and eucalyptus plants dull the glitz of the houses and quiet the street presence. Viewed from the side lane, the new addition mirrors the size and shape of the neighboring house with its chimney, but it is a reductive and idiosyncratic concrete structure sandwiched between two brick structures. It does so as a block: a traditional house in the front and a new walled garden in the back. The addition of concrete acts as a retreating pause between richly colored brick walls.

Internally, space is similarly restrained. The joinery is simple and monolithic. Although the details are sparse, they have been meticulously considered to avoid excess trim, and the tracks and services are meticulously cast into the concrete structure. The material is strong and solid. Large slabs of in-situ concrete and granite and solid wood simplify the joints where materials meet.

Image: Derek Swalwell

Rob Kennon Architects builds on design research from previous projects that dealt with similar briefs and inner-city heritage conditions. As a result, the layout of the plan is similar to other changes and additions that precede it. We often expect architects to make their homes , presenting a new and even slightly challenging way of life. The focus is on deep improvements.The children’s space is in the original home, with a new north-facing open living space in the back that leads to the garden.As expected, the main bedroom suite is on the second floor.

What makes this a special family house is the detailed resolution of the planning. There is a compact yet functional mud room by the hallway for school bags and shoes, making it accessible even when these frequently used items are included. Children have access to a large study and music room with views of the front yard, keeping desks away from the bedroom. There is also an art room by the central courtyard, where you can work more focused and alone. Shared children’s bathrooms are planned for multiple users at once. Large skylights and a generous vanity ensure this is a social space rather than a purely functional one. Items are conveniently placed to support the movement patterns of a typical home. increase. Rarely seen in his ground floor addition on a site like this, this look creates a true sense of refuge for parents.

Image: Derek Swalwell

The centerpiece of the house is the garden. The garden is surrounded by a red brick wall and is protected from busy paths that line the sides and back of the property. An existing statuesque fig tree stands at its center. Its sculptural form provides restraint and theatrical contrast throughout the home. The garage and pool are padded towards the rear of the lot to focus on the soft landscaping of the garden. It’s a lush sanctuary for families and a lush playground for children.

Rob calls his house a kind of prototype house. Living in this home and knowing it like a second skin, he gets his feedback live from this authentic reference for future housing projects. He was closely involved with the build led by his older brother Scott Kennon. This collaboration allowed for a fluid process with ongoing editing and continuous refinement of the prototype. You can test everything on site: How far does an overhead cupboard stick out from the bench? How much space do you need between two kitchen benches? How do you design finger-friendly door handles? How does your body intuitively want to occupy this space? This degree of attention and constant sophistication brings comfort to your everyday experience.

House on a Lane was completed just before the 2020 COVID-19 lockdown. It was coincidental timing because suddenly our house needed to work harder than ever before. We have created a quiet and functional home where this family can not only stay sane but also spend time having a lot of fun.

