Google’s AI chatbot Bard causes Alphabet stock to lose $100 billion : NPR





Shares of Google's parent company Alphabet fell 9% on Wednesday after Bard, the company's AI chatbot, gave an incorrect answer. Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

. Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

Google’s parent company Alphabet lost $100 billion in market capitalization Wednesday after its new artificial intelligence technology caused a factual error in an advertising demo.

That’s a poignant welcome to Bard, the conversational bot Google launched as a rival to Microsoft’s beloved ChatGPT.

In a fateful ad on Google’s Twitter feed this week, the company described Bard as a “starting point for curiosity” and a search tool that “helps simplify complex topics.” .

An accompanying GIF prompts Bird to ask questions. The chatbot responds with several bullet points, including claims that the telescope has taken the first photograph of an “exoplanet” or planet outside Earth’s solar system.

“These discoveries can spark a child’s imagination about the infinite wonders of the universe,” says Bard.

However, the James Webb Telescope did not find any exoplanets. The very large telescope at the European Southern Observatory took the first pictures of these special objects in 2004. This is a fact confirmed by NASA.

Social media users were quick to point out that Google could have Googled the exoplanet claim to confirm the facts.

The ad aired just hours before senior Google executives touted Bard as the future of the company at a launch event in Paris. By Wednesday, Alphabet’s stock had fallen as much as 9% during trading hours and had rebalanced by the close of trading for the day.

Meanwhile, shares of Google rival Microsoft rose 3%. Microsoft announced this week that it will be incorporating his ChatGPT into products such as the Bing search engine. The company invested his $10 billion in OpenAI, the startup that created ChatGPT.

Led by Microsoft, AI technology has recently taken Silicon Valley by storm, luring investors and stoking writers’ fears about AI’s ability to answer questions in plain, simple terms rather than lists of links.

Ethicists warn that technology increases the risk of biased responses, increased plagiarism and the spread of misinformation. AI bots are often perceived as all-knowing machines, but they are designed to fill the gap, so they often state misinformation as fact.

A wave of AI innovation is coming amid widespread job cuts in the tech sector. Alphabet cut about 6% of its global workforce last month, or 12,000 jobs.

Google did not respond to NPR’s request for comment. In a blog post on Monday, CEO Sundar Pichai said Bard will only be available to “trusted testers” before rolling out the engine in the coming weeks.

