Combining Text Lines on Linux





There are many ways to combine multiple lines of text and change the delimiter if desired. This article shows two easy ways to do this and explains the commands.

Using the tr command

The tr command is very versatile. It is used to make various kinds of changes to text files, but it can also flatten multiple lines into one by replacing newline characters with spaces.However, it also removes the final newline . Note the $ prompt at the end of the second line. That’s the clue!

$ tr ‘

’ ‘ ‘ < testfile This is the file you can use for testing. $$ tr '

' ' ' < testfile > new file

To fix this issue, add a newline to the end of the file using an echo command like this:

$ echo “” >> newfile $ od -bc newfile 00000 124 150 151 163 040 151 163 040 141 040 151 154 145 040 164 t hisisafilet 0000020 150 141 164 040 111 040 143 141 040 165 163 143 143 143 040 137 HAT I canusefo 0000040 162 040 164 145 163 164 151 156 147 056 040 012 Testing.

<=== using the paste command

The paste command was developed only for merging lines in a file into one line. Therefore, this command is ideal for flattening multi-line text files. If you start with a file like the one below, the result should look like the one shown at the bottom.

$ cat testfile This is the file you can use for testing. $ paste -sd ‘ ‘ testfile This is the file you can use for testing.

Redirect the output to a second file to save the flattened text. A newline is included at the end, so you don’t need to do anything more.

$ paste -sd ‘ ‘ test file > test file 2

Using -s (use a single file) and -d (add delimiter between each processed line) in the above command will separate all the combined lines with white space. However, you can use any delimiter that suits your task.

If you add multiple file names with the paste command, each file will be on one line in the output.

$ paste -sd ‘ ‘ testfile testfile2 This is the file you can use for testing. This is his second file.

To save the results, redirect the output to a third file.

$ paste -sd ‘ ‘ testfile testfile2 > newfile $ cat newfile This is the file you can use for testing. This is his second file.

To make only the first three lines of the file one line, add the head command as follows:

$ head -3 testfile3 | paste -sd ‘ ‘ This is the file I can

If you want to convert every group of 5 consecutive lines in your file to individual lines, it takes a little more work. This script joins five lines into one at a time. Put these lines in a separate file and then flatten it.

#!/bin/bash bottom=5 echo -n “file> ” read file len=`wc -l $file | awk ‘{print $1}’` while [ $bottom -le $len ]do head -$bottom $file | tail -5 > temp paste -sd ‘ ‘ temp bottom=`expr $bottom + 5` done # join all remaining lines left=`expr $len – $bottom + 5` if [ “$remaining” -gt 0 ]; then tail -$remaining $file | paste -sd ” ‘ fi

Here is an example of doing this:

$ catbigfile This is a larger file. Reduce the number of lines. $ joinlines file> bigfile This is a larger file. Reduce the number of lines.

By modifying the script, you can easily adjust the number of lines to be joined in a row, or make it even more versatile by prompting the user to enter the number of lines to be joined. Here’s the script with these changes:

#!/bin/bash echo -n “file> ” read file len=`wc -l $file | awk ‘{print $1}’` echo -n “number of lines to join> ” read lines bottom=$lines while [ $bottom -le $len ]do head -$bottom $file | tail -$lines > temp paste -sd ‘ ‘ temp bottom=`expr $bottom + $lines` done # Join all remaining lines left=`expr $len – $bottom + $ lines` if [ “$remaining” -gt 0 ]; then tail -$remaining $file | paste -sd ” ‘ fi

Here is an example of running the script:

$ joinlines2 file> bigfile number of lines to join > 3 This is a larger file. Reduce the number of lines.summary

Linux has many commands that allow you to combine multiple lines of text into one line. The Paste command makes your job surprisingly easy. In fact, if you expect to use the paste -sd command a lot, you can make the task even easier by turning it into an alias like this:

$ alias paste=”paste -sd ‘ ‘” $ paste testfile This is the file you can use for testing.

