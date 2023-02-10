Formed in Wonder – Words on Fire





It was a great pleasure to witness the success of Word on Fires’ first Wonder Conference. We hope the upcoming Terrence Malick-inspired Wonder video series will be a great resource for teachers and catechists. But I’m sure many of you know why Wonder was chosen as the title of a conference that addresses the relationship between faith and science.

About a year ago, Word on Fire was gearing up for such an event after receiving a generous grant from the John Templeton Foundation. The marketing team was brainstorming potential conference titles. From Vitruvian Man to simply Faith and Science, nothing clicked. One of his colleagues asked for my opinion, knowing that I was interested in the topic. I just finished writing an article about why I showed a Terrence Malick movie in my classroom. For a talk I was giving on the merits of the Goetheian approach to science, I suggested Wonder as the title and why such terms fit the principles of the Word on Fires (leading by beauty, etc.). gave a short lecture on An appropriate way to arrive at the correct relationship between faith and science. My colleague seemed to agree, which is why the meeting was titled.

Let me further explain the appropriateness of the term marvel in this context. During the conference, I heard that some people used the term in a mocking way, as if it lacked the seriousness that science deserves. This bothered me. Perhaps the idea was that wonder was appropriate for a religious council on science and not for the serious work of a scientist. American culture is full of this kind of thinking. But is such a cultural perspective unique to us? Maybe not, but I think such a mentality has its deepest roots here. Pope Benedict XVI, like Pope Francis in Laudatosi, believes that mankind lives in a technological civilization that has lost the ability to wonder, and that Abraham is what Heschel calls, eternal in time. I could not feel the grandeur of things. Such a culture focuses only on productivity and blocks surprises. Thanks to such a technological civilization, we are immobilized, and instead of looking up at our surroundings and contemplating grandeur, we see nature through the representations of our devices, as if we were living in a concrete bunker. I’m here.

Only by wonder can we properly receive the world.

In his book Ordering Love: Free Societies and the Memory of God, David L. Schindler urges a restoration of the Creator’s sense of the transcendent origin of things. He sees this as being formed in wonder. And this, as I see it, is the most important issue of our day, and goes deeper than the so-called conflict between faith and science.

To explain his meaning and the cloud of technological civilization we currently live in, Schindler quotes from Archbishop Kazimierz Maidanski’s book You Will Be My Witness: Lessons Beyond Dachau. Admittedly, Dachau is extreme, but to the extent that wonder is not encouraged, its two governing rules are found throughout society. This is the world of workers’ tools. In addition to the principle of Arbeit mach frei, “Work sets you free. At Dachau there was a rule: Im Lager nur Laufschritt. Only running (fast walking) is allowed in the camp. Productivity is the goal. Maidanski recalls that the snow-covered Alps were visible in the distance from the camp, but no one can gather it within themselves to think how beautiful they actually are This can only be done by those who can see the world with human eyes, not slaves.

Schindler states that TS Eliot was created for humans to contemplate things like the still point at the center of the dance, the eternity at the center of time, and what it means by the God of all that shines.

The 19th-century Romantic movement, with Goethe as the most prominent poet-scientist, is what Pierre Hadeau calls the orphan restoration of the sanctity of all things in response to the Promethean tendencies in modern science. The approach of science as a force over nature. However, Bacon was not anti-Christian and believed that the methods of science offered a way of counteracting the effects of the Fall. Romanticism sometimes descended from reverence for nature into pantheism, but advocated a patient and reverent approach to nature, waiting for her (nature personified) to reveal her secrets. This is akin to Adam’s amazement and awe when he saw his mother, Eve. of all living things in the garden. Such an aesthetic gaze. Imagine Adam peering into Eve’s iris (see Iris Rainbow, Theaetetus, heavenly messenger to the gods and the daughter of Taumus, whom Plato believes signifies wonders), is an instrumentalist It’s like the erotic and marital gaze of lovers, in contrast to the domineering gaze of . advocated by modern times. Such an individualistic approach is commonly thought to be pseudoscientific, perhaps even literary, but many Nobel laureates consider it essential to scientific endeavours.

For example, Dudley Hershbach, who won the Nobel Prize in Chemistry in 1986, won the prize jointly with John Poliani, son of Michael Poliani, the author of the famous Michael Poliani, and before entering the lab, students wrote a poem for He thought it was a good exercise in patience and attention to the language of nature. Discover the poetry that is. Only by wonder can we properly receive the world.

I hope you understand that philosophy, especially metaphysics, is central to the relationship between faith and science. As Aristotle maintained in his Metaphysics 982 b 12 fi:

For it is strange that man began philosophy, and that he was the first to do so. they wondered. . . about lunar phenomena, solar and stellar phenomena, and the origin of the universe. And a man who is puzzled and wonders even by his ignorance. So even mythology connoisseurs are, in a way, wisdom connoisseurs or philosophers. Because mythology is also made up of wonders. Therefore, because humans do philosophy to escape from ignorance, they were pursuing knowledge and science to know, not for practical purposes. I’m not asking for knowledge of the species. . . we pursue it as the only free science, because it exists for its own sake.

I also hope that the Wonder conference and video series will make us all philosophers who love wisdom. And let’s get back to the childlike simplicity of finding your way into astrophysics with old English lullabies like twinkle, twinkle, little stars.

