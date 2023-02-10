Tech group to showcase Vancouver innovations to the world at SXSW





A coalition of Vancouver’s business leaders, cultural entrepreneurs and community builders will be attending next month’s South by Southwest (SXSW) conference to showcase the city’s innovations on the global stage.

The Frontier Collective, the first organization to formally represent and promote the region’s fastest growing technology industry, will host the SXSW Vancouver Takeover from March 10-14.

Vancouver Day will also be held on Sunday, March 12th, where SXSW attendees will be able to meet local tech unicorns, government leaders and global investors betting on the city.

“As a city, it’s finally turning the tide and I’m a little heartbroken,” Frontier Collective CEO Dan Burgar said in the release. However, Frontier Collective believes that we are known for much more ingenuity and creativity.

“We believe Vancouver has the potential to lead the world in this new paradigm of technological revolution, especially in the area of ​​cutting-edge technology. It’s time.”

Takeovers Vancouver Day at SXSW will feature a program of fireside panels with featured guests, keynote speakers, tech revitalization and networking opportunities. Attendees will learn firsthand about Vancouver’s frontier technology ecosystem in areas such as VR/AR, Metaverse, Web3, AI, Robotics, Ag-Tech and Retail Tech.

Speakers at the SXSW Vancouver Takeover in Austin, Texas include Vancouver Mayor Ken Sim. Cynthia Maller, his head of 3D at Walmart. He is Rakesh Apte, his leader in innovation at Dell Technologies. Winston Choe, Director of Innovation at LG Nova. more. Burgar is also the official speaker at his SXSW this year, discussing how to build a sustainable metaverse economy.

In a statement, Vancouver Mayor Ken Shim said, “We are seeing something exciting emerging in Vancouver: new energy and optimism for the future.” To realize Tiviti’s potential as a global hub, it is important that we continue to support initiatives that make our city stand out.

“I applaud the work Frontier Collective is doing to showcase Vancouver and our emerging tech sector.”

The Vancouver Takeover is backed by BC and will be joined by Minister Brenda Bailey and BC Innovation Commissioner Jerry Sinclair. Partners involved include YVR Airport, Destination Vancouver, Low Tide Properties, PCI Group, Trade and Invest BC, Ministry of Jobs, BC Government Economic Recovery and Innovation, Redshift Collective, Innovate BC, Creative BC, Jaybird, Daily Hive, McMillan is also included. .

SXSW is North America’s largest interactive arts, music and technology festival. This year it will be held from March 10th to 19th.

Karm Sumal, chairman and co-founder of Daily Hive, is also co-founder of Frontier Collective.

