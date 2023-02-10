How Google-backed startup Paper makes tutoring free for students





With the college prep season beginning, some high school students and their parents are probably thinking about hiring a tutor to boost their SAT scores.

Makes a difference: Studies show that tutoring can help improve your SAT score by about 37 points and can make a difference in applying to college. However, many students and their families do not have the money to pay for such outside support.

Phil Cutler would like to help resolve this issue. The 34-year-old is the CEO and founder of the Montreal-based virtual learning platform Paper, which he launched in 2014 to make tutoring more economically accessible. The company says he’s now valued at $1.5 billion as a result of raising more than $390 million from investors including Google and Softbank.

“I never thought about building a huge business,” Cutler told CNBC Make It. was trying to solve it. [and] Try to level the playing field for all of them. ”

More than 3,000 tutors in more than 400 North American school districts using Paper’s platform provide tutoring to students of all course types and grade levels. The service is available to him 24/7 and is free for kids and their families because Paper is paid for by the school district, not the student.

How Paper went from idea to reality

The idea came to Cutler as an undergraduate. While majoring in Elementary Education at McGill University, he mentored local students and substitute teachers in schools in Montreal. He soon learned that wealthy students often did better in school, even before hiring a tutor.

“While I was in the classroom, I started to realize that the other 80% to 90% of students really needed extra support,” says Cutler. “They were people who couldn’t afford to pay $50 an hour and really benefited the most from having that extra help.”

After graduating from college in 2013, Cutler recruited a friend, Roberto Cipriani, now CTO and co-founder of Paper, to figure out how to build a “massively scalable” tutoring platform. Real Ventures’ FounderFuel startup his incubator spot led him to $1.6 million in seed funding three years later.

In 2018, they formed their first partnership with a public school, starting with the Laguna Beach Unified School District in Southern California and expanding to nearby Irvine, California.

Then came the Covid-19 pandemic.

Responding to the shift to virtual learning

Schools across the continent have closed, forcing school districts to rapidly embrace virtual learning. Due to government stimulus, nearly every student in the United States now has access to at least one device that can be used for remote learning purposes.

The sudden switch from classroom to distance learning has hit hard for most students struggling with the new format, especially those in low-income communities.

According to a 2020 study by McKinsey & Company consultants, “high-intensity” tutoring is one of the most effective ways children can keep up. “Big cities have made the biggest progress,” says Cutler.

Likewise, districts where up to 98% of students receive free or discounted school meals are growing as well, he adds.

“We see the highest usage in these communities, and if you can see that, it’s very powerful,” says Cutler.

Paper’s Future “Road to Profitability”

Not surprisingly, Cutler hopes Paper will eventually partner with every public school in North America, as the Department of Education lists over 18,000 public school districts in the United States alone.

And even as the company grows, it’s certain to come across school districts that choose to redirect their budgets elsewhere or don’t have enough money to consider working with Paper. According to a recent analysis by non-profit news site Chalkbeat, the startup’s median school cost is $40 per student.

Cutler called the pricing a “healthy” balance of cost and value for the school district, and said it’s also a “path to profitability” for Paper as it begins to spend less on infrastructure and growth. I’m here.

“At the end of the day, the biggest hurdle when it comes to these things is awareness,” he says. “If the district buys it and students don’t know it’s on the shelf, it’s not good for us. That’s it.”

Update: This post has been updated to note that Cutler’s startup has joined Real Ventures’ FounderFuel accelerator.

Get CNBC’s free Warren Buffett Guide to Investing. It’s a collection of the best millionaire advice for retail investors, the dos and don’ts, and three key investment principles in a clear, simple guidebook.

Sign up now: get smarter about money and your career with our weekly newsletter

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnbc.com/2023/02/09/how-google-backed-startup-paper-makes-tutoring-free-for-students.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos