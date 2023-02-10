Enabling Innovation Highlights 2023 GTDC Summit North America





SAN DIEGO, Calif. / ACCESSWIRE / February 9, 2023 / The world’s technology and distribution leaders gathered this week for the 21st Annual GTDC Summit North America. Hosted by the Global Technology Distribution Council, the world’s largest consortium of technology distributors, the 2023 conference marks the return to live events and will be the largest ever with a range of presentations, panel discussions and networking opportunities. level of industry leaders. .

GTDC CEO Frank Vitagliano said: “Distributors are providing more technology, service and support capabilities than ever before to their vendors and partners in the channel. GTDC members are committed to making new contributions to make the industry better for future generations. We are also collaborating on ongoing economic and environmental sustainability initiatives.”

During the opening session, Vitagliano highlighted the industry’s growing reliance and value of the channel, highlighting how North American distribution revenues have grown from $70 billion to over $85 billion over the past five years. Based on data from his IDC’s North America Distribution Tracker, which utilizes GTDC, these figures include his 13% growth since 2020, despite concerns about the economy and supply his chain due to the pandemic. contained. This discrepancy can best be explained as the “value by multiplication” effect of distribution.

“As the IT industry looks to software licenses, cloud service subscriptions, and professional services and support, distributors are enhancing partner engagement models and increasing vendor sales capabilities,” said Vitagliano.

He also presented key findings from the new Distribution Economic Impact Guide by GTDC and Channelnomics, demonstrating the rising and changing value proposition. The report highlights areas where distributors bear channel activation and management costs. Featuring valuable sales and marketing metrics and processes to help vendors calculate the return on investment for partnering with distributors, this valuable resource is now available for free download.

San Diego highlights

Several topics of discussion at the 2023 GTDC Summit North America highlighted areas of opportunity for the IT industry and channels, from workplace trends and cybersecurity concerns to new cloud consumption models. These sessions include:

Public panel discussion with Global Distribution CEOs Paul Bay (Ingram Micro), Rich Hume (TD SYNNEX), Sean Kellins (Arrow Electronics) and Dan Schwab (D&H Distributing). Government Policy Changes and Strategies to De-risk Various Industries, Including IT.IDC President Crawford Del Prete Shares Predictions on Future IT Demand and What Channels Can Expect in the Next Wave of Innovation Dave O’Callaghan, Managing Partner of Vation Ventures, moderated a panel of CIOs discussing the challenges of doing business in today’s high-tech business environment. ESG initiatives took center stage as a panel of industry executives shared their unique insights and expertise on global environmental sustainability initiatives.

The 2023 GTDC Summit EMEA will be held on June 13-14 at the Grand Hotel Haus Ter Duin in Noordwijk. Details of this event will be released soon.

About GTDC

The Global Technology Distribution Council is an industry consortium representing the world’s leading technology distributors. GTDC members drive an estimated $150 billion in annual global sales of products, services and solutions through various business channels. The GTDC conference supports the development and expansion of strategic supply chain partnerships that continuously meet the rapidly changing market needs of vendors, end customers and distributors. GTDC members include AB SA (WSE: ABPL), Almo Corporation, Arrow Electronics (NYSE: ARW), CMS Distribution, Computer Gross Italia (MI: SES), D&H Distributing, ELKO, Esprinet (PRT.MI), Exclusive Networks (EPA) included. : EXN), Exertis, Infinigate, Ingram Micro, Intcomex, Logicom (CSE:LOG), Siewert & Kau, SiS Technologies (HKSE: 0529), Tarsus, TD SYNNEX (NYSE: SNX), TIM AG, Westcon-Comstor

GTDC Media Contacts:

Brian Sherman (814) 882-4432[email protected]

Source: Global Technology Distribution Council

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.accesswire.com/738295/Powering-the-Next-Wave-of-Technology-Innovation-Enablement-Highlights-the-2023-GTDC-Summit-North-America The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos