Massive layoffs at Google have rekindled interest in the tiny Alphabet union.





Two weeks ago, Google’s parent company, Alphabet, laid off 12,000 employees. In a conference call with investors last Thursday, CEO Sundar Pichai flirted with the unprecedented cuts and said he planned to compete with TikTok before moving to business as usual. A quick thank you to his Googler who left us.

Pichai is looking forward to: That same day, 50 or so Googlers were more furious than excited outside the Google Store in Manhattan. OK Google, where’s our team? OK Google, who’s next? Fire the execs! This demonstration is his one of three, coordinated by the Alphabet Workers Union-CWA last week.

AWU-CWA, which counts only a fraction of Alphabet’s enormous workforce as members, has no power to bargain with Alphabet. When it formed in 2021, it was a rare union in big tech, too small to demand recognition from Google’s executive team.

The union serves as a forum for some Google employees to criticize business practices that they perceive as violating company policy or company spirit (or simply basic decency). Its members include Google subcontractors. YouTube Music Content Operations employees went on strike Friday to protest plans to return to the office, alleging unfair labor practices.

Thursday’s gathering in New York was symbolic and a chance to stir up some fired Google employees. It was also a good opportunity to ask questions. Google has shown itself to be more impersonal than any other company, but does the labor movement within Google have a real chance?

Standing on the sidewalk outside the displays of sleek Pixel phones, Googlers took turns reading testimony from laid-off workers into megaphones. Alberta Dvor, a software engineer and member of the AWU-CWA, led the chant. The atmosphere is incredibly dark, she told me later.

Even Google employees who remained at the company felt betrayed by the way the layoffs were implemented, Devol said. Fearing further cuts, she said. This is not something they should give 110 percent of. (Google did not respond to questions for this article.)

After the event ended, Googlers huddled in the cold to chat. Kate, her software engineer, told me she joined AWU-CWA to support the company’s contract workers, but her relationship changed after she was laid off in January. I don’t want to be fired! she said. I have a very comfortable setup. That wasn’t her main goal, Kate later told me. I wanted to give

Ted, a software engineer at Google, was talking with the AWU-CWA members about why they didn’t bother to attend. He said the only way things tend to change is through collective action.

Now he was having second thoughts. Google seems to like to think of itself as a slime mold, he told me, using a metaphor of the benefits and challenges of urgent decision-making that Ted got from a former Googler. The layoffs exposed a more hierarchical reality, he said.

As Google has evolved away from its imagined origins as an intuitive, anarchist goo, some Googlers seem more open to seeing their leader as a slimeball. Since 2018, a vociferous minority of Googlers have clashed internally over military contracts, sexual harassment incidents, and fairness issues. In January 2021, he was in the midst of years of civil war when the AWU-CWA was launched.

Google, once a tech company that swore by the phrase “don’t be evil,” has long captivated the utopia of the tech industry. Many of his Googlers I spoke to thought the January layoffs were done via email as a wake-up call to his Googlers who still idealize their employers. Ted is actually amazed at the amount of anger I’ve seen.

In that sense, another union member said that the atmosphere was quite good. A site reliability engineer, Hai feels excited and energized by Google’s missteps. Since the layoffs, more and more of his Googlers are contacting AWU-CWA for information. It used to require a cold call, according to Hai. (Most of his potential and current AWU-CWA members I interviewed requested that their surnames not be published for fear of retaliation from Google.)

After the January cut, an AWU-CWA spokesperson told me the union hosted a farewell card-writing rally. is proud to be a member of Union membership has increased from 1,200 to 1,300 in the last few weeks. At Thursday’s event, the new member’s sign-up clipboard was full of names.

But Devol told Thursday’s audience that an even bigger union could do a lot more. She said she can sometimes urge Alphabet to prioritize laid-off workers. White-collar workers often feel they do not need union protection. Layoffs in January showed well-paid and well-benefited Google employees why.

AWU-CWA is small in number, but big in another way. A big picture view of who counts as his Googler. The union is open not only to software engineers, but also to the company’s thousands of subcontractors and temporary workers. The January layoffs sparked outrage, but at least they came with a severance package. Many subcontractors and temporary workers simply do not renew their contracts.

On Wednesday, a group of five content raters who inform and clean up Google’s search content and related advertising algorithms flew into its Mountain View, Calif. and seek equality with employees in terms of benefits. About 50 union members and other his Googlers attended the event. The event started in the park and progressed to the company’s vice president’s office.

I spoke with Toni, who travels from Oklahoma and works for a content rating vendor called Telus International. According to AWU-CWA, Toni is one of an estimated 5,000 U.S.-based evaluators who are improving Google Search. Raters like Toni make sure the content is accurate (no one wants a picture of a horse when looking for Nike, Toni said). They also specifically filter out fraudulent results.

According to Toni, Google’s national minimum wage is $15 an hour for contractors with Google systems and badge access*. Contractors can earn less. A Google content evaluator for his rating partner called RaterLabs, earlier this year he worked with AWU-CWA and got a raise to $14.50 an hour. That’s a slap in the face, Toni said of the salary.

Evaluators hired by third parties also do not benefit from company-sponsored healthcare and mental health, even though many raters review bland content. Toni, who works in her home with children, works for a vendor that gave her the option to avoid the worst. However, sometimes something slips through and Google sends support her email. Evaluators who regularly review graphic and violent content should have access to real therapists, Toni said.

For Toni, this job is a side job. But when her husband joined the Electrical Workers Union, she told me: Joining AWU-CWA meant I could fight for it.

AWU-CWA’s employee-contractor approach sets it apart from many other technology organizing efforts that tend to be siled. Amazon unions represent warehouse workers, but not engineers. The New York Times Tech Guild represents staff, not freelancers. His AWU-CWA, affiliated with Communications Workers of America, believes that organizing across these boundaries will strengthen its forces.

It was AWU-CWA’s first strike on Friday when 40 YouTube Music subcontractors announced a strike at Google’s Austin campus. Workers opposed a return-to-work plan that would pay $19 an hour and force many to relocate.

In October, these workers decided to vote to join the union as a bargaining unit with both Alphabet’s contractor Cognizant, which cuts the checks, and Alphabet itself. had to first file a petition with the National Labor Relations Board to designate Alphabet as a co-employer.

Last Friday, YouTube Music employees went on strike outside Google’s offices in Austin.Suzanne Cordeiro/Getty Images

As knowledge work becomes more volatile and the number of independent contractors grows, this battle is one of many fronts in the ongoing battle over who counts as an employee. For example, California’s AB5 Act of 2019 created a stricter definition of an independent contractor. An Uber-backed voting initiative that was later passed relaxed the rules.

Similarly, New York-based AWU-CWA organizer Puja Dutta says it has become more difficult for employers to be bound as co-employers under Trump’s NLRB. Jennifer Abruzzo, chairman of the National Labor Relations Committee under Biden, has shown she is trying to back off some of that. That’s part of our strategy, Datta said. I was.

Petition is still pending. NLRB approval confirms that Google has significant control over how these contractors work. If the subsequent union vote holds, the YouTube contractor will become her second official bargaining unit in her AWU-CWA (behind her 10 Google Fiber units)*.

Organizers hope the momentum will continue and lead to more negotiating units. If so, the union deal could ultimately benefit Google’s staff engineers as well. Datta said that if you have a union contract, you can’t just fire people. Need to negotiate change.

There’s a big problem with AI art, and it’s not just weird fingers Why the military can’t (still) quit PowerPoint Elon Musks Twitter is innovating a new way to cut off its own nose

This ideal is a long way off for unions that currently count less than 0.01% of Google employees as members. Most Googlers aren’t convinced he’s part of the AWU-CWA and wants or needs such protection. After all, Hai said, “Why join the union when you’re well paid and have all these facilities?”

It’s too early to tell if a change in mood is underway, but Datta is optimistic. Just because you’re a white-collar worker doesn’t mean you don’t deserve job security, she said.

Additionally, AWU-CWA may have another appeal for Google idealists. At Google, he’s one of those things we say internally that we need to healthily ignore the impossible, Ted told me. The layoffs show that our leadership team wasn’t held to the same imaginative standards, he said.

Members hope that a stronger AWU-CWA will one day provide accountability that other internal channels lack. If so, it might be to help Google reclaim its slime mold soul.

Correction Feb 9, 2:25: This article originally incorrectly stated that YouTube Music workers would be the first AWU-CWA bargaining unit. It also incorrectly stated that Google’s minimum wage is for employees. The wages in question are for subcontractors with access to the system or badge.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://slate.com/technology/2023/02/google-layoffs-union-alphabet-youtube-protest.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos