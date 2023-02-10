Transforming Technology, Homemade Innovation: Inviting Entrepreneurs to Apply for the 2023 West Kentucky Innovation Challenge | News





PADUCAH If you’re an entrepreneur with a big idea and don’t have the know-how or tools to build your own software, this year’s West Kentucky Innovation Challenge might interest you.

Nonprofit Sprocket encourages budding entrepreneurs to apply to participate in interactive online programs that help locals who want to use technology to create or grow their businesses.

According to Thursday’s release, participants will have to apply for access to weekly online coaching sessions. Each will enable entrepreneurs to build ideas and solutions using Lean Startup methodologies and other customer development techniques, the release explains.

Those who complete the program have the opportunity to pitch their ideas to a team of experts and gain access to software engineers who can help build prototypes. According to Sprocket, these services are worth his $95,000.

Anyone interested in participating can attend one of two information sessions on February 13th from 5:30pm to 6:30pm and February 15th from 12:00pm to 1:00pm It is explained that you can participate in From 17th to March 30th.

Sprocket executive director Monica Bilak said the way the program combines “local industry problem solvers” with “highly skilled business and technology professionals” sets it apart from other small business assistance programs. He says he draws a line.

“Technical professionals such as software engineers can be prohibitively expensive for most budding entrepreneurs, especially those just starting with an idea. You can test it on the price,” explains Bilak.

This challenge is funded through the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Sprocket is working in partnership with the Mullenberg Alliance for Progress, Madisonville Hopkins County Economic Development, and Murray State for Economic and Entrepreneurial Development.

Innovation Challenge applicants must be at least 18 years of age and legal residents of the United States at the time of entry.

Click here to learn more about Sprocket and register for one of our two Innovation Challenge introductory meetings.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wpsdlocal6.com/news/tech-transformation-homegrown-innovation-entrepreneurs-invited-to-apply-for-2023-west-kentucky-innovation-challenge/article_bce0148a-a8a4-11ed-8bb2-df28b6e6b128.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos