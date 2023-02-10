ChatGPT creator Sam Altman attacks lethargic Google





Executives at OpenAI, makers of the AI ​​phenomenon ChatGPT, have called Google’s flagship search engine a lethargic as it prepares to completely destroy the Internet search business.

In an interview with technology newsletter Stratechery published Wednesday, Microsoft CTO Kevin Scott and OpenAI CEO Sam Altman described the tech giant’s newly launched Bing search engine.

The two companies partnered to bring ChatGPT into Bing to completely overhaul the functionality of Microsoft’s Internet search tool and challenge rival Google’s dominance.

Asked about monetizing the updated Bing engine, Altman was bullish about the great opportunities the joint venture presents.

Before suggesting that AI-powered Bing will certainly pose a threat to existing models and their revenues, even with respect to market leader Google, there are so many advantages for both of us here. I think.

Even if I sat in a lethargic search monopoly and had to think about a world with real challenges and even temporary downward pressure on how this works and how to monetize new ad units. I didn’t. That’s great, Altman said.

A Google representative was not immediately available for comment when Fortune contacted.

code red on google

OpenAI’s highly sophisticated chatbots are so groundbreaking that they can fulfill a variety of demands, from writing a speech to creating a three-course menu to passing an MBA exam, and are currently the fastest ever. It’s a growing consumer app that Big Tech is eyeing.

Microsoft announced a $10 billion investment in OpenAI last month, but the release of ChatGPT has prompted tech giants Google and Chinese rival Baidu to develop and release their own rivals to the technology. I’m excited.

ChatGPT’s release even reportedly triggered a code red at Google.

Google’s parent company, Alphabet, plans to incorporate its product, called Bard, into its flagship search engine to challenge the so-called new Bing.

Earlier this week, Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai said in a blog post that Bard would be rolling out to the public in the coming weeks.

But Alphabet’s journey was already bumpy, as $100 billion was wiped from its market value after Byrd made a mistake in his first public outing Wednesday.

