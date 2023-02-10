16 ways to ensure future employees understand your tech team’s positive culture





Experts recently value a potential employer’s culture as much as their benefit package, and companies should focus on employer branding and marketing to attract top talent. Current and potential employees scrutinize the company’s culture and consider everything from growth potential to team cohesion to mission and vision.

For this reason, companies are encouraged to identify and emphasize their cultural strengths and showcase them when meeting with candidates. This is especially important for technical departments. The tech sector may be competing with industry giants such as Google and Microsoft. Below, her 16 members of the Forbes Technology Council offer some tips to show off as well as talk about the great workplace you can offer.

Photos courtesy of each member. 1. Work to achieve IT maturity

Focus on achieving IT maturity to attract and retain top talent. Adopt technologies that support continuous improvement and enable teams to be agile and responsive to change while managing complexity across the environment. Automate routine business processes that limit resource capacity and prevent employees from applying their skills to drive innovation and support company goals. – Paul Duer, ReadyWorks

2. Presentation of a clear career map

Step 1 is to know your audience. Today’s tech he workers are highly intelligent, socially conscious, and often self-taught (even though Ivy has a degree in the league). Demonstrate interest in their professional growth by providing a clear future career map and professional education opportunities. Showcase your company culture and make it stand out through evidence-based, peer-driven content. – Rohan Roger, Optistar

3. Share the benefits of a culture of innovation

Our team and our customers believe that cybersecurity is a culture, not a product. As our staff are shareholders, they have a vested interest in working together and profitably. We welcome all innovators and celebrate everyone’s success. This translates into working with customers as a team and looking at the big picture of the solution, not just a collection of products. – David Jemmett, Cerberus Sentinel

4. Showcase innovations and new initiatives

Highlight the timeline of innovations adopted by the organization and new initiatives on the horizon. This allows future employees to demonstrate that they can grow their skills and career in the organization. Highlight the team environment leveraged to achieve these goals. – Neil Parekh, GoForward Consulting

5. Discuss each employee’s ability to make an impact

Recruiters, managers, executives, and everyone involved in the hiring process have a responsibility to communicate to potential employees their ability to make an impact in the organization. Whether it’s a software developer’s freewheeling innovation or an analyst’s insight driving organizational change, IT professionals work magic. Invite candidates to participate in the magic. – Alex Waddell, Adobe Care and Wellness

6. Share the causes you support on social media

It’s not so much what you introduce to your future employees, but what you actually do with both your employees and the community around you. Promote the causes you stand for and how you engage with employees on social media. Smart prospects follow your social media channels and understand the impact you have on both your employees and your community. – Rohana Meade, Synergy Technical

7. Focus on sustainable operations and community impact

Today’s workers aim to make a direct impact on their communities and the world. Our focus on sustainable operations, ensuring that we can demonstrate actionable impact through our health equity commitments, and giving all employees the opportunity to see impact on the ground are key to both current and It’s an important aspect to highlight to potential employees. – Rashmi Rao, Phillips

8. Emphasize your commitment to employee benefits

A flexible environment with a focus on employee benefits is attractive to talent. Most tech departments are overworked sweatshops with zero work-life balance. I want to work in a relaxed, stress-free environment where team members are not required to bend the laws of physics on a daily basis. – Bhushan Parikh, Get Digital Velocity, LLC

9. Strengthen work-life harmony

Our message is work-life harmony, not work-life balance. I strive to help each individual achieve both their professional and personal goals. Trust your employees and set measurable goals and outcomes to keep everyone on the same page. Just like in life, the consequences of their decisions must have positive and negative experiences. Harmony means happiness. – Tom Roberto, Core Technology Solutions

10. Amplify employee voices

There is no better way to showcase your culture than by amplifying the voice of your employees. Empower them to tell stories such as how they got into your company and what brings them joy in their role, and spread those stories on your blog or career website. is the best way to show candidates what it’s really like to work for your company. Peer proofs are invaluable in today’s talent acquisition process. – Shannon Goggin, Noyo

11. Allow Candidates to Meet Current Team Members

Help job seekers meet as many team members as possible. Technical teammates and candidates tend to be very open and honest, especially with each other. There is no PR or culture commitment more powerful than meeting future teammates and counterparts, spending time with them, and getting the honest and open scoop on what working on a team is really like. . – Maria Scott, TAINA Technology

12. Show off your investment

Whether it’s in person, in a video interview, or in a blog post, you need to show the results of the investment your team has made. Hackathons, open source projects, and even social events all have outputs that can be shared with candidates, giving them ideas about the culture within the walls of the business. Companies that invest in their employees can somehow set themselves apart. – Luke Wallace, Bottle Rocket

13. Invite your top candidates to spend the day with your team

If you work in an office, invite shortlisted candidates to the development team area for a day to experience first-hand how technical teams work together and how individual team members work together can. No words, descriptions, or claims can replace direct experience for potential employees to see for themselves how things are really done. -Peter Abuarzorov, Mashweisser

14. Train your hiring team the same way you train your sales team

Hiring an employee is always a sales process. We provide our recruiting team with the same tools and training as our sales team. This is because the purpose should always be indicated and explained. In addition, word of mouth and our team’s social his network is important. This is how we really show what our team members think of us. Candidates are also free to speak freely with team members. That’s the best way to actually sell our products. – Martin Buza, Arion Corder

15. Encourage team members to expose their thought leadership

A great way to present your tech department as a positive place to work for prospective new hires is to always encourage your team to create thought leadership articles and post them on professional social media platforms like LinkedIn. This is a very public way of demonstrating the team’s deep knowledge of strategy and technology. – Mark Schlesinger, Broadridge Financial Solutions

16. Keep trying throughout the onboarding phase

In the early stages of recruitment, you are building your image as a future employer. Onboarding is the next important phase. Do you use modern tools such as gamification elements to make the whole process fun, logical and as fast as possible? Promising relationship? – Robert Strzelecki, TenderHut

