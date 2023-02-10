AMD Wins 2022 With Nearly 30% CPU Share Over Intel





AMD increased overall x86 CPU market share over Intel in the fourth quarter of last year, but chip designer profits in the server space fell after 14 straight quarters of growth in the segment. slowed down.

AMD grabbed about 30% share of the x86 CPU market against Intel last year, sending a historic slump in PC demand that dragged down earnings for both companies.

According to Arizona-based Mercury Research’s latest market share figures, AMD’s x86 share of total CPU shipments in 2022 was 29.6% versus Intel’s 70.4%. This represents a significant shift from the previous year, when AMD held 23.3% against Intel’s 76.7%.

AMD’s x86 share reached nearly 30% last year overall, but the chip designer’s share of shipments in Q4 2022 rose to 31.3% versus Intel’s 71.5%. Increased by 5.7 points from the same period of the previous year and increased by 2.8 points from the previous quarter.

Dean McCarron, head of Mercury Research, said CPU share movements in the last few quarters were less about what customers were buying from these middlemen than what AMD and Intel were doing to OEMs, cloud providers and retailers. , and pointed out that they are more representative of what they are shipping to their channel partners.

According to McCarron, this dynamic has led to a significant drop in demand for chips, with direct buyers such as OEMs prioritizing selling excess CPU inventory rather than buying more silicon from Intel and AMD. It has occurred because it came to be. For this reason, he doesn’t expect quarterly market share numbers to accurately reflect end-customer sentiment until late 2023.

“Most of the drop in shipments is due to excess inventory shipments last quarter that impacted current sales. CPU suppliers are intentionally limiting shipments to increase inventory consumption,” McCarron said. is writing “Additionally, his PC demand for processors is declining, and PC OEMs are also slashing inventories as macroeconomic concerns abate.”

However, the analyst added that AMD’s total shipments for 2022 better reflect “a legitimate share increase rather than an inventory movement.”

How AMD Gained Market Share Against Intel in Q4 2022

In the fourth quarter of last year, AMD made the biggest quarterly share move in the desktop CPU space, growing to 18.6% against Intel’s 81.4%. This represents an increase of 4.7 points from the previous quarter and 2.4 points from the same period last year. (The desktop market also includes Taiwanese chip supplier Via, but its footprint is so small that its share is rounded to zero.)

“Desktop processor shipments fell sharply after a strong rise in Q3. because it’s gone down,” McCarron wrote.

“Both Intel and AMD underperformed desktop CPU shipments significantly, while Intel’s shipments fell significantly, giving AMD a share in a shrinking market, but this was more than the ultimate demand. It reflects changes in Intel’s inventory position,” he added.

In the laptop CPU space, AMD once again lost quarterly share to Intel. However, AMD’s latest share position for notebook processors is down 5.1 points from the same period in 2021.

McCarron said AMD’s quarterly share gains in mobile CPUs were largely a result of Intel’s significantly lower shipments compared to its competitors. Meanwhile, AMD’s plunge from the previous year reflects the chip designer shipping far fewer low-end CPUs for his Chromebooks, he added.

In the server CPU market, after 14 consecutive quarters of share gains in this segment, AMD has barely gained share over Intel in a row. In Q4, AMD increased 0.1 percentage points from the previous quarter to 17.6% versus Intel’s 82.4%. McCarron said it was the “smallest server share move in nearly four years.” However, compared to the same period in 2021, AMD’s quarterly share increased by 6.9 points.

McCarron said AMD’s quarterly share growth slowed as shipments of Intel’s network-optimized Xeon CPUs and Xeon Max series chips with high memory bandwidth for high-performance computing applications increased. is.

An executive at a solutions provider told CRN that demand between AMD-based and Intel-based PCs was “steady” in the fourth quarter of last year, but his customers still preferred Intel’s Core i9-13900 model. It “slightly endorsed” AMD’s Ryzen 9 7900X processor.

Randy Copeland, CEO of Velocity Micro in Richmond, Virginia, said: Based PC system builder.

