One mistake by Google’s chatbot Bard costs Alphabet $100 billion





Alphabet Inc. lost $100 billion in market value Wednesday after its new chatbot shared inaccurate information in a promotional video and a company event went unnoticed.

Alphabet shares were down 9% during normal trading, with trading volume nearly triple its 50-day moving average. They cut their losses after a few hours and were pretty much flat. The stock has lost 40% of its value last year, but is up 15% since the beginning of the year, not including Wednesday’s losses.

Reuters first criticized Google’s ad for chatbot Bard, which debuted Monday for the satellite that took the first picture of Earth’s extrasolar planet.

OpenAI, a startup backed by Microsoft with about $10 billion, launched software in November that wowed consumers and cemented itself in Silicon Valley circles with its surprisingly accurate and well-written answers to simple prompts. bottom.

Google’s live-streaming presentation on Wednesday morning didn’t include details about when and how it will integrate Bard into its core search functionality. The day before, Microsoft held an event touting that it’s already rolling out a version of his Bing search that integrates ChatGPT functionality.

Bard’s error was discovered just before a presentation by Mountain View, Calif.-based Google.

Gil Luria, Senior Software Analyst at DA Davidson, said: “Google has been scrambling to catch up with search over the past few weeks, which led to the rush of yesterday’s (Tuesday) announcement and the nasty mess of posting the wrong answer during the demo. ”

Microsoft shares rose about 3% on Wednesday and were flat in after-market trading.

Alphabet posted a short GIF video of the Bard in action via Twitter, promising it would help simplify a complicated topic, but instead provided an imprecise answer.

In the ad, the bard is prompted: Bard responds with a number of answers, including one that suggests JWST was used to take the first pictures of planets outside our solar system, namely exoplanets. However, the first picture of an exoplanet, as confirmed by NASA, was taken in 2004 by the European Southern Observatory’s Very Large Telescope (VLT).

A Google spokesperson said, “This underscores the importance of a rigorous testing process, which we are launching this week with our Trusted Tester program. We combine external feedback with our own internal testing. to ensure that Bard’s responses meet our high standards of real-world information quality, safety, and evidence.”

formidable competitor

Alphabet finishes a disappointing fourth quarter as advertisers cut spending.

The search and advertising giant is moving quickly to keep up with OpenAI and its rivals, and has reportedly brought in founders Sergey Brin and Larry Page to accelerate its efforts.

“People don’t think Microsoft will be a formidable competitor to Google’s really bread and butter business,” said King Lipp, chief strategist at Baker Avenue Wealth Management, which owns shares in Alphabet and Microsoft. I’m beginning to question.

However, Lipp warns that concerns about Alphabet may be overstated, saying, “Still, I think Bing is a far cry from Google’s search capabilities.”

New ChatGPT software has sparked excitement at tech companies after tens of thousands of job cuts in recent weeks, with executives pledging to cut so-called moonshot projects. A Reuters survey found that tech executives who mentioned AI on a recent earnings call have become obsessed with it, six times more than in previous quarters.

The beauty of AI-driven search is that it can spit out results in plain language instead of a list of links. This can make your browsing faster and more efficient. It’s unclear how targeted advertising, the backbone of search engines such as Google, will be affected.

Chatbot AI systems are prone to biases inherent in algorithms that can distort results, sexualize images, and plagiarize, as consumers testing the service have discovered. For example, Microsoft released a chatbot on Twitter in 2016 that quickly began generating racist content before shutting it down. Also, the AI ​​used by the news site CNET was found to generate false or plagiarized articles.

At the time of writing, Bard’s ad had been viewed more than 1 million times on Twitter.

(This article is not edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Featured video of the day

Ashok Gehlot Reads Out Old Budget, Sue Opposition, Throws Parliament Into Chaos

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ndtv.com/world-news/blunder-by-googles-ai-chatbot-bard-alphabet-shares-lose-100-billion-3766485 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos