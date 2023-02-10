Digital tools are key to advancing the technological revolution in the pharmaceutical industry





Enterprise-wide integration remains a key driver of success.

Advances in pharmaceutical medicine over the last 100 years are widely credited with the pioneering work of scientists and the technological breakthroughs developed by engineers who discovered, commercialized, and manufactured new drugs on a large scale. I came.

As technology took on a more prominent role in the pharmaceutical industry, it was primarily considered only as operational support, the provision of computer services (such as hardware and software assets), manufacturing, security, data processing and administration. rice field.

Today, technology is the engine of innovation, integrated across enterprises to accelerate the progress of discovery and innovation. As researchers, data scientists, digital technology experts, engineers and others collaborated to rapidly advance the development of COVID-19 vaccines and antibodies, this is as obvious and important as the pharmaceutical industry’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic. There was no A cure that has saved millions of lives.

As the events of the past two years have made abundantly clear, the goal of discovery and innovation in the pharmaceutical industry is to bring new medicines to patients with speed and purpose, improving the lives of people around the world. But what is the secret sauce to achieving these goals? One of the most important factors is how to leverage digital tools like machine learning (ML) across the enterprise.

The potential of ML in drug discovery cannot be surpassed by its ability to develop and discover models of new and existing molecules that warrant further study as potential new drugs. For generations, the process of drug discovery has been a slow and tedious process, relying on the extraordinary skill and intuition of scientists and researchers to identify potential new drug targets through trial and error. have been carefully identified.

Today, we must use our expertise to employ ML and extract billions of data points from which we can develop 3D modeling of the most promising molecules and their targets. This model-driven drug discovery gives scientists a better and more accurate starting point for their research, potentially shortening the time to delivery of new drugs to patients by years. Additionally, digital tools must continue to transform clinical trials. Especially when reaching a diverse and underserved patient population.

Digital tools and connectivity are enabling massive amounts of real-time data to be collected in new and more efficient ways, providing entirely new ways to track patient symptoms. Whether it’s wearable heart rate or sleep monitors, or even new digital watches, these devices can remotely monitor health in real time and generate digital biomarkers that can completely change the way clinical trials are conducted. Until now, doctors and researchers have relied on subjective reports from patients.

This remote monitoring capability reduces or even eliminates the time and travel burden required for multiple clinic visits that characterize most clinical trials, thus allowing people who otherwise could not participate to participate in clinical trials. easier. This also helps improve clinical trial diversity, an important topic in today’s industry. Equally important, these devices can provide more accurate, real-time, objective information and significantly reduce the time it takes to conduct a study. Once a new drug is approved, the connectivity of these monitoring devices integrated with the treatment itself will allow patients to work with their physicians to maximize the health benefits of the drug.

Finally, pharmaceutical companies will need to develop a data platform, often called a sensor cloud. This enables data and analytics professionals to efficiently access the most relevant information, leverage ML, and create algorithms that better reflect a patient’s disease course. The industry can then transform that data into actionable information for patients, empowering them with connected apps and providing a patient-first approach to patient care.

Technology integration is having a profound and powerful impact on the pharmaceutical industry. As the industry continues to test the capabilities of these digital tools, we are once again experiencing ways to continue revolutionizing the pharmaceutical industry through faster and more efficient clinical trials, patient support, and critical new drug discovery. increase.

Diogo Rau, Executive Vice President and Chief Information and Digital Officer, Eli Lilly and Company

