How to enable Internet Explorer mode in Microsoft Edge





Microsoft’s updated Edge browser includes Internet Explorer mode (or IE mode). This is the ability to render legacy IE websites as Internet Explorer 11 pages.

The latest generation Edge browser uses the Chromium platform, an open source browser project whose goal is to make the web faster, safer, and more stable for users. Edge includes Internet Explorer mode so end users can work with modern and legacy applications without having to switch browsers or rely on the deprecated Internet Explorer browser.

Administrators can easily enable this feature across managed desktops, so that certain websites are automatically rendered in IE mode when users visit them. Alternatively, the user can manually enable this feature to apply IE mode to her other websites.

What is Internet Explorer mode and why is it important?

Internet Explorer mode allows users to access modern and traditional websites within a single browser. The Chromium engine built into the browser uses the same technology underlying Google Chrome, making it suitable for modern web applications. However, the Chromium engine is not for his IE-based website, which some organizations still support. For this reason, Edge also includes Internet Explorer 11’s Trident (MSHTML) engine, allowing a user to work with modern web apps alongside web applications made for his IE.

When the user enters IE mode, all in-page navigation such as links, forms, and scripts stay on the page, allowing users to navigate your website as if they were working in Internet Explorer 11. Having a URL in the address bar causes the browser to revert to her Chromium mode unless the target page is also active in his IE mode.

Edge Chromium Compatibility Mode supports most Internet Explorer features including Edge Extensions, Document Mode, Enterprise Mode, Security Zone Policies, Browser Helper Objects, Internet Explorer F12 developer tools. However, IE mode does not support features such as Internet Explorer toolbars, navigation menu policies, and Edge F12 developer tools.

Organizations can continue to view IE-based websites using Internet Explorer mode as they transition away from Internet Explorer, which will be fully disabled on February 14, 2023.

How to enable Internet Explorer mode in Edge

There are several ways to enable IE mode in Edge, but the most common way is to use the Enterprise Site List Manager after enabling Internet Explorer Compatibility.

Internet Explorer compatibility settings

Before you or your administrator can specify which sites can open in Internet Explorer mode, you must first enable Internet Explorer compatibility by following these steps.

Open Microsoft Edge.marked with an ellipsis in the upper right corner[設定など]Click.[設定]Choose.from the list on the right[既定のブラウザー]Click.[Internet Explorer の互換性]in the section[Internet Explorer モード (IE モード) でのサイトの再読み込みを許可する]option[許可]set to[再起動]Click the button to refresh your browser and apply the changes. Internet Explorer compatibility settings determine whether IE mode is allowed or disabled.

After that, you need to restart your browser to make the functionality available on the individual websites. After enabling IE mode, users can manually apply it to individual websites by following these steps:

Visit website.in the upper right corner[設定など]Click the ellipsis.[その他のツール]point to[Internet Explorer モードで再読み込み]Click.

Edge will reload and you will see the IE logo indicator on the page. Users can click it to view more information. A banner appears at the top of the page with a message about IE mode and Edge, and an option to exit IE mode.

Enterprise Site List Manager

Administrators managing Windows 11 computers and the Edge browser can configure IE mode on end-user computers using tools such as the Group Policy Management Console, Microsoft Intune, and Microsoft’s Enterprise Site List Manager.

The Enterprise Site List Manager is an in-browser tool that allows administrators to manage their organization’s site list located at edge://compat/SiteListManager. The Enterprise Mode site list should include all website URLs that require Internet Explorer. When a user connects to her one of the listed sites, the browser automatically renders the page in her IE mode without the user having to do anything. Any unlisted URL that the user visits will be rendered as her latest website.

To add a site to the Enterprise Site List Manager, follow these steps:

In the Enterprise Site List Manager,[サイトの追加]Choose.Enter the website URL in the dialog box and select[IE モードで開く]Choose.[追加]Click to save the URL and settings to your site list. Users and administrators can easily add sites to the list to automatically load sites in Internet Explorer mode.

After adding the list of websites, the administrator must save it to an XML file and save it to an HTTPS location, network share, or local computer. Microsoft recommends using HTTPS, but local folders work fine for testing.

Administrators can use the EnterpriseModeSiteListManagerAllowed group policy to allow users to access the Site List Manager tool. When enabled, the user can see her Enterprise Site List Manager in the left pane of her edge://compat.

Implementing Internet Explorer mode is easy, but IT must focus on maintaining the site list. However, the list may shrink over time as IE-based applications reach the end of their life and more applications use modern technology. Until then, IE mode can still be a useful asset for organizations looking for ways to support IE-based applications, simplify operations, and improve user experience.

