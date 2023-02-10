James Webb Telescope questions cost Google $100 billion. Here’s why.





The James Webb Space Telescope has made many amazing discoveries, but none of them were suggested by the Google bot yesterday (8th February).

NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope (Webb or JWST) launched on a deep space mission in December 2021 and became fully operational in July 2022. It scans the universe and captures all sorts of incredible things like cosmic rocks and accidental discoveries of asteroids. , his DART mission of a historic agency that deliberately collided with another asteroid, an unprecedented view of the galaxy and the early universe.

But Google’s hyped artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot Bard only attributed one finding to Webb that was completely false. In a livestream event, blog post (opens in new tab), and tweet (opens in new tab), the chatbot, which showed test AI in a demo on Tuesday, said, “What new discoveries have I made from the James Webb Space Telescope? Can you tell his 9 people?” How old are you? ”

The query returned two correct responses, one for the “Greenpeace” galaxy and the other for the 13 billion year old galaxy, but it also contained one colossal error. That said, Webb took the first picture of an exoplanet, or a planet outside our solar system. The timing of that mistake was about 20 years off.

According to NASA, the first real image of an exoplanet was released in 2004 (opens in new tab). The incredible sight was actually captured by a powerful ground-based observatory. The flagship facility of the European Southern Observatory in Chile, the Very Large Telescope.

That exoplanet is called 2M1207b. A brown dwarf is an object that is larger than a planet, but not large enough to cause nuclear fusion to glow like a star. The image was no easy feat: the reflected light of the planet was imaged from 230 light-years away. (In overview, the nearest star system is about 4 light-years away from us. Yes, Alpha Centauri has planets, too.)

Exoplanets are notoriously difficult to image because they are mostly obscured by the bright glow of their parent stars. Most telescopes, including Webb, can only directly image very large exoplanets, so-called gas giants (opens in new tab) larger than the largest planet in our solar system, Jupiter. These planets also need to orbit well away from their parent star to be seen with a telescope. For example, Webb’s first direct image of an exoplanet, his HIP 65426 b, orbits more than twice as far from its star as Pluto orbits her from the Sun. The absolute majority of the currently known exoplanets, more than 5,300, have not been imaged directly, but their existence is revealed through the slight dimming of their parent stars that occurs when the planets pass in front of the stellar disk. clarified.

Composite image showing the first directly imaged exoplanet 2M1207b (lower left red dot) orbiting a brown dwarf. The Very Large Telescope first imaged the system in 2004. (Image credit: ESO) (opens in a new tab)

Google’s embarrassing mistake cost search giant Alphabet Inc. $100 billion in market capitalization on Wednesday, according to Reuters (opens in new tab). Industry observers fear that Google is rapidly losing faith in rival bot creator OpenAI. OpenAI is a startup heavily supported by fellow search giant Microsoft (which makes Bing).

OpenAI’s ChatGPT will be released in November 2022 and can generate highly human-like text in a variety of writing styles. In fact, just a day before Google’s debacle, Microsoft announced the availability of a version of Bing search that integrates some of ChatGPT’s features.

However, ChatGPT is not immune from errors. Last week, National Public Radio (opens in new tab) asked a bot to do some simple rocket science. It seems to have done worse than novices at the physics-inspired Kerbal Space Program game, which trains people how to launch rockets.

For example, the bot was asked to create a basic mathematical equation for rocket science called the “Rocket Equation”. When real-life rocket scientist Tierra Fletcher read her results, her terse reaction to NPR was:

Elizabeth Howell is co-author of Why Am I Taller (opens in new tab)? (ECW Press, 2022, co-authored with Canadian astronaut Dave Williams), a book on space medicine. Follow her on her Twitter @howellspace (opens in her new tab). Follow us on Twitter @Spacedotcom (opens in new tab) or Facebook (opens in new tab).

