Guardtech Launches CleanCube Branded Website





Guardtech Group announces the launch of a new website branded CleanCube Mobile Cleanrooms.

The all-new site www.cleancube.co.uk is the first standalone branded subsite launched since Guardtech Group was founded.

Existing and potential future clients will continue to have access to support, technical data and general information on all products and services offered by Guardtech at www.guardtech.com, but the launch follows a series of announcements by the Group. marks the beginning of a new website in a bid to improve the overall customer experience.

The new CleanCube subsite is packed with technical information on portable cleanroom models, including breakdowns of structural, mechanical and electrical, furniture and equipment options available to purchasers.

Mark Wheeler, Commercial Director, Guardtech Group, said: A lot of planning, thought and attention to detail went into developing the site.

All the hard work that went into creating this new platform is a huge plus to how we sell and ultimately provide award-winning portable labs and cleanrooms to companies doing exciting work around the world. I’m sure it will make an impact.

Subsite explains the concepts behind Guardtech’s various portable cleanroom solutions, revealing Mini, Midi, Maxi container models, Mobi and Mobi+ van configurations, and newly revised GMP, ISO, and CNC internal specifications to

GMP specification is the highest grade internal fitment available for any CleanCube model. All selected internal components are suitable for high-grade pharmaceutical and clinical environments where attention to detail, quality of finish and reduced shelving are critical.

ISO puts together the most appropriate combination of components to achieve an ISO 14644 classified environment. Balancing a high quality, clean finish with cost competitive specifications allows CleanCube ISO to meet the full spectrum of ISO 5 to 8 classifications, while cost effectiveness and build time remain critical elements.

CNCs are designed to provide a cost-effective balance of components that are optimal for unclassified controlled environments, downgrading some of the mechanical and electrical interfaces that are normally excluded from cleanrooms while utilizing materials specified for low-grade cleanroom builds. CNC offers high-quality laboratory finishing with off-the-shelf components and plants.

Site visitors can explore the details of the various components offered and select the material grade that meets their specific end-user requirements.

Guardtech, which launched Isopod Configurator, an online cleanroom builder tool earlier this year, is currently developing a version to deploy CleanCube to a new subsite.

Wheeler adds that it was trying to change the game. Everything we’ve been doing has been a way to improve our customer’s journey while also demonstrating how exciting, dynamic, creative and knowledgeable our business is.

We are confident that this new website, and others to come, will take our products to the next level and help us provide our clients with complete cleanroom packages for years to come.

The Group also secured a new CleanCube manufacturing facility in Brandon, Suffolk. This allows clients to see an onsite demo unit.

Production Manager Michael Burton is looking forward to leading the new facility and welcoming new customers to CleanCube HQ.

He said there will be several fine CleanCube models in production throughout the year. I can’t wait to start hosting!

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.med-technews.com/news/latest-medtech-news/guardtech-launches-cleancube-branded-website/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos