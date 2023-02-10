Google’s ChatGPT competitor Bard made a $100 billion mistake





Alphabet is trying to catch up with Microsoft in AI chatbots, but Google’s parent company has made a big mistake in its haste.

A Google ad promoting ChatGPT rival Bard, shared on Twitter on February 6, showed the chatbot giving the wrong answers.Promotional video asks AI tools What are the new discoveries from the James Webb Space Telescope [JWST] May I speak to a 9-year-old? In response, Bard says that JWST has taken the first photograph of an exoplanet outside our solar system. But in 2004, the European Southern Observatory’s Very Large Telescope took the first image of an exoplanet, according to NASA.

The timing of the error, discovered by astrophysicist Grant Tremblay and subsequently reported by Reuters and New Scientist, has ruined a week meant to highlight Google’s response to Microsoft’s AI advances. rice field.

Bard vs Bing

On Monday (February 6), Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai announced that the company will open up its Bardits ChatGPT rival with its Language Model for Conversational Applications (or LaMDA) to credible testers and will be available to the public shortly thereafter. announced that it will Google also said it would integrate chatbots into its search engine. On Wednesday (February 8th), the company was scheduled to host a launch event, including an chatbot, live-streamed from Paris.

Microsoft held a surprise event on February 7th to announce a new version of Bing, the search engine developed by OpenAI, the company behind ChatGPT, Dall-E, and more. The revamped Bing runs on a new, next-generation, large-scale language model. It’s far more powerful than ChatGPT and specifically tailored for search, Yusuf Mehdi, his vice president and chief consumer marketing officer at Microsoft’s corporate office, announced at the event.

There were reports that Bards’ error clouded Google’s event, which itself didn’t match Microsoft’s demo. It felt like a last-minute addition to a pre-planned event, writes Mashable tech reporter Cecily Mauran, who was at the event. The person remained dejected.

The company’s stock was hit hard. Alphabets’ stock fell 9% by the close yesterday (Feb. 8), removing him $100 billion from the giant’s market cap. Microsoft’s stock price instead he rose 3%.

Charts: Alphabets stock plummets after bard debacle; Google rushes to release AI chatbot

Google, once the leader in all areas of AI, was recently overtaken by OpenAI.

Seeing the growing popularity of ChatGPT, which launched in November, Google internally declared the launch of its own chatbot a Codered project. The fact that the Satya Nadella-led company has put billions more into his OpenAI over the past year has only added to the pressure on the Sundar Pichais team.

As a result of ChatGPT, the LaMDA team was asked to prioritize its response to ChatGPT, according to one internal memo seen by CNBC last month. In the short term, it will take precedence over other projects, the email continued, warning that some employees will no longer attend certain unrelated meetings.

Errors like the Bard ad are not uncommon and have plagued several similar models. But it didn’t look nice to have it unchecked. In a frenzy of career advancement, Google can’t ignore the bard’s shortcomings.

Citable: What Google Had to Say About the Bard’s Failure

This highlights the importance of the rigorous testing process that started this week with the Trusted Tester program. We use a good mix of external feedback and our own internal testing to ensure that Bards answers meet our high standards of quality, safety, and evidence for real-world information. Google spokesperson

Giant AI dance in progress

ChatGPT reached 100 million users as of February 1st. While impressive, Google has a way of scaling and compromising his 1 billion users with far less effort. That search has already made him over a billion a few years ago. Unlike ChatGPT, Google doesn’t need to acquire users. It just needs to expand into an existing search box, tweeted Jim Fan, his AI research scientist at Nvidia.

In any case, when Bard is fully deployed, together with ChatGPT, more than 1.1 billion users will have access to these chatbots, which, in the words of fans, will be like a giant dance. Become.

Related article

Former Salesforce CEO Bret Taylor Launches AI Startup

The company that created ChatGPT has released a tool to identify text generated by ChatGPT

Microsoft makes third multi-billion dollar investment in ChatGPT creator OpenAI

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://qz.com/google-bard-rival-microsoft-chatgpt-ad-error-1850092796 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos