How Research Universities Are Evolving to Strengthen Local Economies





When asked how we build great cities, the late Senator Daniel Patrick Moynihan said: In fact, the research university network in the Americas is one of the largest sources of talent, entrepreneurship and research and development, and the combination of these three factors contributes to the prosperity of the regions surrounding these universities. can do.

However, while most strong regional economies have major research universities, the opposite is not always true. That’s because the link between university research, commercialization, and broader community development is neither automatic nor immediate. Some universities are good at engaging with the industries and communities around them, and some regions have industries and communities that are ready to translate the knowledge they produce into economic development.

In reality, local economies are complex, and their outcomes are influenced by myriad interactions between markets and institutions, including but not limited to large research universities. Many inputs are important for local economic development (business growth, job creation, skilled labor, well-planned construction environment, etc.), but each is determined and not integrated by separate local systems. There are many. In other words, economic development is a multi-system process, but regions struggle with effective multi-system governance.

A new wave of federal place-based economic policies, led by the Commerce Department’s Economic Development Authority (EDA) and the National Science Foundation, will support this dynamic through large-scale, long-term competitive challenge grants that bring together a network of institutions. I’m trying to change , focusing on targeted economic opportunities, including research universities. And in addition to their considerable resources, these Challenge Grants are designed to catalyze a multi-system strategy by requiring key regional entities to coordinate their organization across these systems. .

Many types of regional institutions can serve this function, but with the understanding that regional economic impact requires a blend of university-based research and talent, industry partnerships, and coordinated governance. research universities are increasingly accepting this role. With his one of these programs, EDA is on the task of spending his $1 billion to rebuild a better neighborhood.

The impact of research universities on local economies depends on their relevance to surrounding industries and communities

There is a large body of literature documenting the positive economic impact of research universities. Regions that were home to land grant colleges more than a century ago have stronger economies today as a result. Connects to the entrepreneurial spirit. Researchers also estimate that each new university patent creates 15 additional jobs in the non-university local economy. Indeed, as Daniel P. Gross and Bhaven N. Sampat write, major national R&D efforts (such as those during World War II) tended to shape America’s innovation geography through research universities. I have.

In a country plagued by regional economic disparities, research universities are uniquely distributed innovation assets. Unlike innovation sector hiring, high-growth startups, and venture capital, research universities are spread across the country. More than 200 research universities in all 50 states spend more than $50 million annually on research and development.

However, the influence of universities has its limits. In his comprehensive review of the literature, economists E. Jason Baron, Shawn Kantor, and Alexander Whalley offer his three points. Second, the main channel by which universities can influence local economies is through highly localized knowledge spillovers. Third, the literature provides little evidence that simply establishing new universities in the 21st century will be enough to revitalize lagging communities and transform their economies. Using existing nearby universities to help rebuild struggling regions can be a much more cost-effective policy tool.

In other words, when university-generated knowledge is highly complementary to industry needs, knowledge spillover to surrounding companies and industries is strongest.

Federal place-based industrial policy connects research universities with local industrial clusters and surrounding communities

Against this backdrop, new federal programs are encouraging research universities to deploy talent and knowledge in ways that strengthen the industrial clusters around them. The discovery community that connecting knowledge and industry has been a central strategic exercise for the 60 finalists of EDA’s $1 billion Build Back Better Regional Challenge (BBBRC).

Research universities played a fundamental role in the competition.i Of the 60 finalist coalitions, research universities acted as quarterback organizations in 12 and participated in a supporting role in another 29. To EDA more than a third of its investments went to research universities. (However, many universities pass these resources on to their partners.)

How did the research university propose to spend the money? A recent report analyzing the BBBRC classified cluster projects into five categories. research and commercialization; infrastructure and placemaking; entrepreneurship and capital access; and governance. Unsurprisingly, research universities have the highest concentration in research (41% of total funding) and talent development (26%), but they also have customized infrastructure and innovation facilities, entrepreneurship accelerators. We have proposed quite a few projects related to incubators and incubators, as well as the region. governance.

BBBRC shows how research universities can anchor multi-system economic strategies

Catalyzing and growing a cluster requires investment in talent, R&D, entrepreneurship, and infrastructure. However, regions often overcome fragmentation in their innovation, entrepreneurship, research, workforce, and industry leadership systems and combine the financial, political, and institutional capacities necessary to act on a multisystem scale. I am struggling with

Operating at multi-system scale requires quarterback organizations to align goals, strategies, and investments across those systems. Many kinds of entities can play this role, but research universities, which are relatively large and play an important role in stimulating innovation ecosystems, are natural candidates.

The use of BBBRC dollars by universities means that research universities can become the fulcrum of multi-system strategies. In fact, one-third of the research universities in the BBBRC Coalition of Finalists proposed a multi-system strategy. That is, we proposed to lead investments in at least three of the five project categories mentioned above.

For example, through the New Energy New York (NENY) coalition, Binghamton University is reorganizing its Southern Tier area in upstate New York into a hub for battery manufacturing and energy storage. The university’s multi-system approach improves the cluster’s talent pool, supply chain, and supporting physical infrastructure. Also, through the NENY Workforce Development Initiative, the university will partner with other coalition members of higher education to expand existing workforce development programs and develop new training curricula. This partnership will impact many of the area’s community colleges (including the State University of New York). [SUNY] Corning and SUNY Broome) and other research universities (including the Rochester Institute of Technology) reduce barriers to entry for clusters and cultivate a diverse pool of well-trained employees to move into high-paying jobs. .

Binghamton University is a partner of the Alliance for Manufacturing Technologies (AMT), NY-BEST, Empire State Development, New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA) and other coalition members and industry partners to expand and improve the cluster’s supply chain. This expansion of her chain of supply will increase local demand for skilled manpower in the battery sector and create high paying jobs for participants in workforce development initiatives. These initiatives will support Battery-NY, his NENY coalition hub of infrastructure and industry professionals working to advance energy storage technology, support cluster manufacturers, and attract businesses to the region.

Georgia Tech is also proposing to operate in multiple systems to power advanced manufacturing statewide through the Georgia AI Manufacturing (GA-AIM) Coalition. To prepare the state’s future workforce, Georgia Tech will partner with Spelman College and the Georgia Tech System for degree and non-degree training options in artificial intelligence. Complementing this, the Georgia Tech Enterprise Innovation Institute Manufacturing Expansion Partnership (GaMEP) will accelerate the adoption of AI technology among small businesses in rural communities across the state, creating demand for newly trained workers. increase. Regarding governance, the Enterprise Innovation Institutes Connect to Hire program seeks to connect historically excluded communities to these talent development and innovation initiatives. Finally, Georgia Tech is investing in a new physics center to enable commercialization and startup growth.

Further west, the University of Nebraska leads the Heartland Robotics Cluster to accelerate the state’s agricultural technology sector. The University of Nebraska-Lincolns College of Engineering’s Nebraska Manufacturing Extension Partnership (NM-EP) identifies and connects small, medium, and start-up manufacturers in rural and urban communities across the state with high quality Create a supply chain database that quality supplier. Additionally, NM-EP helps these manufacturers integrate new robotic technology into their existing production systems. Also as part of the Heartland Robotics Clusters commitment to workforce development, the NM-EPs Technology Recruitment Program provides participating manufacturers with qualifications and certifications in collaborative robotics technology.

Future work will profile the implementation of a comprehensive university approach to learn more about how these strategies are implemented. However, these three examples suggest that several elements are required to work on a multisystem scale. First, universities must have existing innovation assets that industry appreciates. In each of the examples above, the university is working on existing strengths rather than trying to build from scratch. Second, these universities have the staff, systems, and stamina to work with other organizations in the region, ranging from government agencies to economic development organizations, community colleges, workforce boards, and community-based organizations. Must have. Often this requires an entrepreneurial leader who can build and maintain strong professional and personal relationships with other communities and his leaders. And third, external sources of funding, such as federal or state programs, are usually required to mobilize local stakeholders for more ambitious strategies. In this case, BBBRC provided just that type of jump ball funding effect.

Although not all regions are capable of a multi-system approach, the BBBRC shows that when the conditions are right, universities, industry and communities can pursue a more systemic approach to regional economic development. increase.

