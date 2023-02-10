New Google Chatbot Costly Errors Decrease Market Value by $100 Billion | Science News





Google has stressed the need for “rigorous testing” of its long-awaited chatbot after providing false answers in an official ad that cost its parent company $100 billion ($82.7 billion) in damages.

The error was revealed in Bard AI’s promotional tweet from the tech giant’s official account.

In response to a question about NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope, Byrd mistakenly claimed it was used to take the first pictures of a planet outside Earth’s solar system.

The first photo of such an exoplanet was actually taken in 2004 by the Very Large Telescope.

Discerning followers quickly spotted the mistake. This mistake remains on her Twitter page on Google, where he has been viewed over 1.5 million times at the time of writing.

“This underscores the importance of a rigorous testing process and is starting this week with our Trusted Tester program,” said a company spokesperson.

“We combine external feedback with our own internal testing to ensure Bard’s answers meet our high standards of quality, safety and real-world information grounds.”

It was too late not to have an impact on parent company Alphabet’s stock, which had plunged by as much as 9% in normal trading, reducing its market value by tens of billions of dollars by the end of Wednesday.

The mistake comes just days after the company announced ChatGPT’s long-awaited rival, Bard, and launched a marketing blitz to prepare the public for its full rollout in the coming weeks.

Bard is up against not only OpenAI’s ChatGPT, but also Microsoft’s revamped Bing search engine, which leverages the same so-called large-scale language model technology.

Both Google and Microsoft believe AI like this could change the way we search the web. AI can provide more detailed and conversational answers to queries, rather than just returning a list of links.

Image: Microsoft’s new-look Bing has ChatGPT-style chatbot functionality.Photo: Microsoft

Microsoft bullish on ‘race’ to change search

While Google has been cautious about rolling out its chatbot technology, releasing very limited versions of the software so far, Bard’s mistake remains an embarrassing moment.

One of the main concerns about these AI models is whether the answers are realistic.

Both Bard and Microsoft’s new-looking Bing bot, also announced this week, are designed to address these concerns by providing citations and keeping you up to date on current affairs in real time.

The refreshed Bing, which follows the Windows maker’s billion-dollar investment in OpenAI, has been well received since it began rolling out on Monday.

Despite Google becoming synonymous with web search over the past 25 years, Microsoft boss Satya Nadella announced Tuesday plans to rebuild the search experience, bullishly declaring ‘the race starts today’. Did.

Google ‘scrambling’ to stay ahead

Gil Luria, Senior Software Analyst at DA Davidson, said Google has been “scrambling” to catch up since ChatGPT surged into the limelight late last year.

The New York Times reported that Google founders Larry Page and Sergei Brin are back to add features like ChatGPT to the search engine they launched more than 25 years ago.

Despite Bard’s failed launch, Google still has a huge advantage over its competitors. Google is the world’s most visited website, with an estimated 92% share of the search engine market last year.

