These are currently RTIH’s largest retail tech articles on LinkedIn — Retail Technology Innovation Hub





Alo Yoga Teams Up with RTIH Innovation Award Winner Obsess to Offer a Virtual Reality Shopping Experience

Activewear and lifestyle brand Alo Yoga has launched an immersive digital shopping experience complete with virtual reality integration, digital styling features, streaming beauty and wellness tutorials, workout classes and checkout .

In partnership with 2022 RTIH Innovation Awards winner Obsess, users can experience it on desktop, mobile, or via the Meta Quest 2 VR headset.

All Saints Founder Stuart Trevor Joins New Omni-Commerce Retail App Stored

Stored is a new retail app that connects the physical high street with digital opportunities and is backed by All Saints founder Stuart Trevor.

Founding All Saints in 1994, Trevor previously headed menswear at Reiss and also founded British fashion label Bolongaro Trevor.

His latest project is Impact Central, an entertainment-driven department store that houses brands that have a positive social or environmental impact. The venture will be integrated with Stored from launch.

HappyOrNot uses artificial intelligence software to update Smiley Touch customer feedback terminals

Instant Customer Feedback Insights company HappyOrNot has announced the launch of its latest version of the Smiley Touch device.

With over 1 billion feedbacks since its launch, HappyOrNots’ range of smiley terminals serves over 4,000 brands in 135 countries, including Amazon, Google, Aramark, and Miami Airport.

The new version uses a built-in camera system and AI software to unlock instant anonymous feedback data and correlate it with the demographic information of the respondent.

Demographic analysis works by transforming and mapping facial features to a large number of data points to form a vector. The anonymized vectors are analyzed by AI to estimate the feedback giver’s age and gender with up to 95% accuracy.

Unlike facial recognition tools, HappyOrNots’ updated devices do not identify individuals. Instead, its sole purpose is to analyze silhouette vectors specifically designed to hide the identity of the respondent.

The upgraded terminals have already been adopted by European retail chain XXL Sport & Villmark and Canadian pharmacy chain MacQuarries.

Co-op connects with PayPal to give grocery shoppers additional digital payment options

UK Convenience Store Co-op has partnered with PayPal.

The latter is now available to shoppers as a payment option for purchasing online home delivery orders, and click-and-collect via Co-ops online shops.

Co-op launched its online shop in 2019 and now serves over 2,000 stores in communities across the UK. The groceries are freshly picked from local stores and can often be ordered within minutes.

Combines self-checkout and autonomous retail as standard AI, acquires Skip

Autonomous retail company Standard AI has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire self-checkout solutions provider Skip.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Standard AI says it will be the only company to connect self-checkout and AI-powered automated checkout into one unified experience.

Integrate Skips’ cloud-based point of sale (PoS) with your back office ecosystem to streamline operations and gain more control over pricing, discounts, promotions, and more.

Reducing Friction for Shoppers: Honeywells Tony Boncore Offers Retail Tech Points Taken from NRF 2023

Tony Boncor, one of Honeywell’s global retail experts, argues that the shopper is the channel.

After speaking with attendees at NRF 2023 in New York last month, along with partners and other vendors, that’s one of the three big takeaways from the show.

Evri Becomes First Carrier to Host New Dropbox and Printer Capabilities from Parcel Pending by Quadient

Quadient has introduced the additional functionality of parcel hold with the Quadient Smart Locker. This makes it easier for shoppers to drop off parcels and added the ability to print shipping labels if desired.

Once the new solution is available in the UK, Evri will become the first operator to offer drop box and printer capabilities to its customers.

It is one of four international carriers to join the UK’s Quadient smart locker open network.

It currently accounts for about 300 locker stations in operation and is expected to reach 5,000 units over the next few years at a pace of about 200 new locations per month.

US grocery store Foodcellar Market uses Instacart-powered Scan & Pay checkout technology.

Instacart announced the launch of Scan & Pay in partnership with Long Island City grocer Foodcellar Market.

The retailer is the first to fully implement this technology for in-store shopping.

Foodcellar now lets customers scan barcodes on produce and other items while shopping and pay directly from their mobile phones. This means no more waiting in line.

Scan & Pay links in-store purchases to customers’ online Instacart accounts, making it easy to purchase their favorite products from Foodcellar.

