AI Wars: Will Microsoft Eat Google’s Lunch? (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) and Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) are two of the biggest players in AI today. Alphabet (Google) has been developing AI for years and uses it in products like YouTube, Google Docs, and even Search. Microsoft is also doing a lot of AI research, and recently increased its investment with his $10 billion purchase of OpenAI stock.

The AI ​​war between Google and Microsoft took a dramatic turn yesterday, with AI chatbots providing inaccurate answers, causing Google to fall 8% in a single day. Microsoft’s stock also fell that day, but not as much as Google’s.

There is a general perception on Fintwit (financial Twitter) that Microsoft is leading Google in the AI ​​arms race. People believe that MSFT reached its goal faster and now has better AI assets than Google. As an example, searching with the query “Microsoft Google AI” brought up the following post:

Is it accurate to say that Microsoft is ahead of Google?

yes and no. Microsoft is adopting AI chatbots faster than Google. A demo of GPT-powered search is now live on Bing. Only a few sample queries can be tested, but they are partially expanded. Google hasn’t done anything like this yet. Google, on the other hand, has been researching AI since at least 2015, building AI into products like YouTube and Google Docs. Google is definitely the leader in AI. But public perception of technology is not always the same as the real thing. Much of the AI ​​news in recent months has focused on ChatBot and Illustrated His apps, equating generative AI with all of the public’s imagination.

There is no doubt that Microsoft appears to be winning the early stages of the AI ​​war. However, Google also has some advantages. It has a huge AI research department in the form of Google Brain, with some of the best AI researchers in the world on its team. It certainly has potential. The question is, can Google develop a consumer AI product that will allow it to stay on top of search, the biggest part of its business? In this article, we try to gauge that potential, but ultimately conclude that Google will likely remain number 1 in searches for the foreseeable future (although with a smaller lead than in previous years). maybe).

How Google’s market share stacks up now

Today, Google is the undisputed leader in search, both nationally and internationally. Google currently has 84% ​​globally and Bing has 8.95%. Admittedly, Google has the current edge. But there is that nagging question about AI. Microsoft has already demonstrated AI chatbot capabilities on Bing, but Google’s Bard has only been shown in video. MSFT seems to be leading here.

Additionally, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella believes his company’s AI tools are about to destroy Google’s moat. He boasted that he made Google dance by publicly stating that search margins would drop forever. It’s not hard to see why this is why he sold GOOG on Wall Street. If you’ve spent a lot of time investing in your community, you’ll notice that there’s a certain melodramatic tone to the post that sees investing as a boxing-his match between bulls and bears, or companies and competitors. You noticed. From this perspective, Satya Nadella looks like a winner. He struts like Mohammed Ali confidently while the Google exec fumbles with his Microsoft move.

Optics definitely doesn’t endorse Google.However, it’s important to note that we’ve gotten very little word here so far.The Bings AI demo is just that, a demo. You can only test a handful of preconfigured search queries to get results. Enter a custom query to get standard Bing search results.

There are also UI issues. Google is famous for his simple UI, basically just a white screen, a search bar, and a few links. This simple UI was considered one of Google’s early advantages over other search engines. Other search engines typically featured cluttered interfaces with dozens of links.

What was the search interface like before Google (AskJeeves)

How does Bing compare in terms of UI?

Well, design is partly subjective, but it’s hard to argue that the interface below is as simple as Google’s plain white page. , there are many links and you can scroll down to view multiple news articles. Some users may want these extra features, but the point is, they’re visually distracting. These compete with the core search functionality for screen areas.

Bing (Bing) above scroll

Bing (Bing) where you can’t see it without scrolling

If Microsoft really developed a built-in search chatbot that consistently returned correct answers, it could win loyal users with or without a clean interface. But the point is, AI is not the only thing in the Google/Bing race. There’s a reason Google Search has 10x the market share of Bings’s.

Game on Google’s worst case scenario

Now that you’ve seen the product threat facing Google, you need to assess its potential impact on the economy. If he loses 10% of market share in an industry that is growing 100%, his revenue will increase. So to determine the real economic impact of Microsoft’s search efforts on Google, we need to know how much share it could lose and how well the industry as a whole would perform. .

First, let’s look at market share growth.

Since 2015, Bings’ search market share has grown from 4.53% to 8.95%, according to data compiled by Statista. Meanwhile, Google’s share decreased from 88% to 84%. If Bing continues to win Google at its past rate, it will rise to 13.5% over the next eight years and Google will drop to his 80%. Even though the lead is small, Google is still leading.

As for whether Bings’ AI investment will take Google’s share more quickly than it used to, we don’t know yet. The ones I’ve seen in are pretty limited. Custom queries are not currently available in the Bing Chatbot demo. This topic remains wait-and-see until users have had a chance to test the entire product and see if it outperforms Google.

For the search market as a whole, most market research firms are currently predicting growth. For example, Business Research Insights expects it to grow at a CAGR of 11% through 2028. In this scenario, Google loses share to his Bing at a rate of about 4% every eight years, and the industry is growing at his CAGR of 11%, but Google’s revenue is still growing. It’s possible that Microsoft’s chatbot could be as disruptive as Nadella now thinks it will be, but there’s no concrete reason to think so yet. The core technology (i.e. ChatGPT) is already there and SimilarWeb still ranks Google as his #1 website in the world.

That said, there’s more to this story than just traffic and revenue. Bing competes with Google not only for users, but also for advertisers, and the pressure on gross margins could be intense. Currently, search is limited to Google, Bing, and some Chinese companies, but online advertisers have many options, from Meta (META) to Amazon (AMZN) to LinkedIn. The latter company is owned by Microsoft, so MSFT’s overall ability to compete with Google across all companies is crucial.

evaluation

What do all the above factors mean for my Google rating?

If my data is accurate, Google should be able to continue to grow their revenue. Search margins may take a hit, but the cloud and other of his Google products could make up for it.

At today’s prices, Google’s revenue is 22x, sales are 4.6x, and operating cash flow is 13.9x. These multiples are relatively modest for Big Tech. You might argue that this threat of looming competition justifies some sort of discount.

Competitive threats also affect Google’s Discounted Cash Flow Rating. In a previous post, I ran GOOG’s discounted cash flow (“DCF”) model and hit my goal of $136. I think $136 would be a fair price target if Google weren’t taking any risks. However, increased risk requires higher discount rates to compensate. Increasing Google’s DR to 10% in the previous model would put the price target well below its current level. Therefore, you should monitor this new competitive threat.

All in all, though, I’m pretty happy with holding Google stock. Not an easy risk-free purchase at this level, but a great company with many great subsidiaries. Search, the part of Google’s business threatened by Microsoft, now accounts for 57% of his total revenue, but the cloud is growing fast and YouTube is still playing its part, and the company Altogether there are his 4.3 billion users. You’ve done a great job so far and will continue to do a great job. Hopefully that fact will be reflected in Google’s pricing sooner or later.

