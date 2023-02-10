Dresner Advisory Services Announces 2022 Technology





Nashua, NH, Feb. 9, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Dresner Advisory Services today announced the winners of its 2022 Technology Innovation Awards. The Technology Innovation Awards are presented to the top ranked vendors in 12 thematic market reports from the Dresner Advisory 2022 Wisdom of Crowds.

The annual thematic studies are based on data collected from end users and provide a real-world perspective on the various technical competencies relevant to Dresner’s annual study. Each report examines current deployment trends, user intent, and industry capabilities.

Wisdom of Crowds thematic research topics for 2022 include: analytics platform. Cloud Computing + BI; Data Catalog; Data Engineering; Data Science + Machine Learning; Embedded BI; guided analytics; master data management; model operations; sales performance management; and self-service BI.

Howard Dresner, Founder and Chief Research Officer of Dresner Advisory Services, said our thematic reports focus on user priorities, current usage and intent, while also examining the supplier market. I’m here. The 2022 Technology Innovation Award winners have demonstrated that they offer the most comprehensive solutions in these key technology areas covered in the annual survey. congratulations.

Analytics platform: An integrated technology environment that includes all the functionality needed to support multiple analytics or business intelligence (BI) use cases. No additional technology required. Winners: Domo, Pyramid, and Palantir

Cloud Computing + BI: Technologies, tools, and solutions that employ one or more cloud deployment models. Winners: Domo and Palantir

Data Catalog: A technology that simplifies access to analytical content, provides collaboration and governance capabilities, and makes it more reliable and widely available. Winner: Alation and Orion Governance

Data Engineering: Best practices and technology capabilities for developing engineered data workflows and pipelines between operational and analytical data management infrastructures. Winners: Alteryx, Palantir, Altair RapidMiner, and DataRobot

Data Science + Machine Learning: Includes statistics, modeling, machine learning, and data mining, used to analyze facts and make predictions about future or unknown events. Winner: Palantir and Altair RapidMiner

Embedded Business Intelligence: The technical ability to embed BI features and functionality as an inherent part of another application. Winners: Insightsoftware, Qrvey, Domo, and Pyramid Analytics

Financial consolidation, close management and reporting: A financial consolidation system combines and aggregates financial data from multiple entities to create a holistic consolidated financial view of the group’s operations. A close management system enables the finance function to control and manage the process of closing books on a monthly, quarterly, semi-annual, and yearly basis. Financial reporting solutions are analytics and reporting tools for financial users. Winners: Fluence Technologies, insightsoftware, OneStream Software, Wolters Kluwer (CCH Tagetik), Unit4, Board, and Planful

Guided analytics: Accelerate time to insight and action by helping create connections between relevant and relevant information, directing and suggesting analytical story flows. Winner: Pyramid Analytics and Domo

Master Data Management: A technology-enabled area where business and information technology work together to ensure the uniformity, accuracy, stewardship, semantic consistency, and accountability of a company’s publicly shared master data assets. Winner: Tamr

ModelOps: The discipline of defining, implementing, monitoring, automating, and improving the analytical model lifecycle. This includes but is not limited to artificial intelligence (AL) and machine learning (ML) models. Winners: Palantir, DataRobot, Altair RapidMiner

Sales performance management: Technology that enables sales organizations to develop plans, manage and analyze performance such as staffing, revenue, and regions. Winner: Anaplan and Wolters Kluwer (CCH Tagetik)

Self-service BI: Built on collaborative business intelligence and user governance to create an environment where users can easily create and share insights in a controlled and consistent manner. Winners: Domo, Pyramid Analytics, Tableau

Wisdom of Crowds research is based on data collected about usage and deployment trends, products, and vendors. Users of all roles in all industries contributed to providing a complete view of market realities, plans and perceptions. For more information, please visit www.dresneradvisory.com.

About Dresner Advisory Services Dresner Advisory Services was founded by Howard Dresner, an independent analyst, author, lecturer, and business advisor. .

