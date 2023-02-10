What is Google Bird?here is everything you need to know





Getty Images/NurPhoto What is Google Bard?

Bard is Google’s conversational AI chat service. It’s intended to work similarly to ChatGPT, but the biggest difference is that our service pulls from everything on the web.

When was Google Bard announced?

Bard was announced on February 6th in a statement from Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai. Bard was an entirely new concept when it was announced, but the AI ​​chat service leverages Google’s Language Model for Conversational Applications (LaMDA), which was announced two years ago.

How does Google Bard work?

Bard is powered by Google’s Language Models for Conversational Applications (LaMDA), Google’s family of conversational language models. LaMDA was built on Transformer, Google’s neural network architecture. It was invented by Google and open sourced in 2017. Interestingly, according to Google, GPT-3, the language model ChatGPT works on, was also built on his Transformer.

See also: Google’s Bard is built on the controversial LaMDA bot that engineers called ‘Sentient’

According to the release, the initial version of Bard will use a lightweight model version of LaMDA as it requires less computational power and can scale to more users. In addition to LaMDA, Bard uses all the information from the web to provide a response. Pichai said pulling information from the web would provide “fresh, high-quality answers.”

Who can access Google Bard?

Google Bard is not yet live. The company is currently testing Bird with a small group of “trusted testers,” Pichai said. Both internal and external testing feedback is considered to ensure the service is ready for general release and adheres to Google’s AI responsibility standards. Google says Bard will be available to everyone within weeks of his Feb. 6 announcement.

What is the controversy over Google Bard?

Google’s Bard had a rough launch, and Bard’s demo provided inaccurate information about the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST). To launch the AI ​​service, Google tweeted a demo of its AI chat service. In this demo, the prompt was “Can you tell a 9-year-old about new discoveries from the James Webb Space Telescope?”

People quickly realized that the printed response was actually incorrect. As ZDNET reporter Stephanie Condon reports, the first picture of an exoplanet was taken in 2004 by her VLT (Very Large Telescope) at the European Southern Observatory.

In a statement to ZDNET, a Google spokesperson said, “This underscores the importance of a rigorous testing process, starting this week with our Trusted Tester program.

Why did Google decide to roll out Google Bard now?

ChatGPT has been a hit ever since it was released. Less than a week after its launch, ChatGPT surpassed his 1 million user base. According to an analysis by Swiss bank UBS, ChatGPT is the fastest growing app of all time. With this success, other technology companies such as Google are trying to get in while the field is hot.

The same week that Google announced Bard, Microsoft announced a new Bing search engine powered by next-generation OpenAI large-scale language models customized specifically for search.

What other AI services does Google have?

Google has developed other AI services that are not yet public. Tech giants typically take it lightly when it comes to their AI products, waiting to release them until they are confident in their performance.

For example, Google has developed an AI image generator, Imagen. This could be a great replacement for OpenAI’s DALL-E once released. Google also has an AI music generator, MusicLM, but Google says it has no plans to release it at this time.

See: ChatGPT can’t make music, but Google’s new AI model can

In a recent paper on MusicLM, Google found that this kind of model could influence the misappropriation of creative content, the biases inherent in training that can influence cultures that are underrepresented in training, and fears of cultural appropriation. We are aware of the risks of Therefore, we proceed with caution.

