CampX by Volvo Group Launches Incubator Program to Accelerate Innovation in Sustainable Mobility





CampX by Volvo Group will launch a new incubator truck in Gothenburg, Sweden this week. Early-stage startups with promising cutting-edge technologies are invited to work together to bring new innovations to life while helping them scale and bring their technology to market.

Partnering with automakers gives mobility startups access to potential customers, vendors, suppliers and investors.

Since the launch of CampX in 2019, the Volvo Group has opened its doors to more than 50 start-ups. Together with a team of experts from the Volvo Group’s engineering, legal, intellectual property and purchasing departments, they carry out proof-of-value projects to verify product and market suitability. Using a demand-driven innovation approach significantly reduces the time required to develop products and strategies.

The Volvo Group is committed to supporting start-ups to develop viable and impactful innovations focused on sustainability, especially through electromobility, autonomous vehicles and digital solutions.

The start-up works with many Volvo Group expert engineers to provide key access to mentoring, networking and business insights.

Helene Niklasson, Head of CampX at Volvo Group, said:

“Putting these start-ups literally next to Volvo engineers fosters spontaneous interaction. Everyone knows that the best ideas are often brainstormed next to the coffee machine. I know.

And according to Volvo Group Chief Technology Officer Lars Stenqvist, one of the biggest benefits of incubators is that they enable startups to accelerate innovation quickly.

CampX is a strategic engine that can accelerate technology and business innovation through partnerships. Our thousands of technical and business professionals can help startups collaboratively create and validate new ideas, for example using our laboratories, test vehicles and workshops.

First batch startup

The incubator’s first batch of startups are working across a range of prioritized tech areas. they are:

Radchat is working on technology that allows radars to communicate and obtain precise positions, for example in underground mines. Repli5’s software automates the creation of his 3D environment for simulation. Kite Thermodynamics, a thermal management solution for electromobility that enables efficient cooling Fyrqom is a company dedicated to automated tire pressure measurement and management. Autonomous Knight with multispectral camera for excellent all-weather vision.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://tech.eu/2023/02/09/campx-by-volvo-group-launches-incubator-program-to-boost-innovations-in-sustainable-mobility/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos