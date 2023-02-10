Google is working to make Chrome’s picture-in-picture more useful





The latest Chrome beta, version 111, includes a trial version of a feature that makes the browser’s picture-in-picture feature even more useful. Google is looking at making it possible to not only play videos, but essentially display all web content in a floating window that appears on top of all other windows.

There’s a good chance you’ll find this feature called Document Picture-in-Picture useful. Some of Google’s examples are mostly just variations on how picture-in-picture already works. For example, a video player with a custom UI (such as buttons to like or dislike videos, timelines, or captions), or a mini player for video conferencing. View a grid of people and access controls to mute yourself or raise your hand.

But you can easily imagine an entire applet that uses the API. I have his website on Pomodoro that I already use in any supported browser and would definitely use a website that offers a picture-in-picture notepad or task list. Google also suggests that the feature can be used to display music playlists, for example.

Now you have a timer that can float above all other windows.

Of course, if more sites start using picture-in-pictures of entire documents, it would be nice if this feature was brought to browsers with engines other than Chromium. However, it is unknown at this time if that will come to fruition. One of the features is that when the developers asked the teams involved with Firefox and Safari where it stands, they did not give a definitive answer. However, people on the Mozilla team have expressed concern about the feature being used as a venue for annoying popups, and people at Apple weren’t sure if it was even possible on iOS.

According to the Chrome Platform Status tracker, the feature will be trialed until Chrome 115 and may be released in June. Developers will then review the feedback received on the feature and decide how to move forward.

If you want to enable support for this feature, paste chrome://flags/#document-picture-in-picture-api into the URL bar and from the dropdown menu[有効]You can enable that flag by selecting At the moment there are probably not many sites that support it, but you may come across some.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theverge.com/2023/2/9/23593559/google-chrome-picture-in-picture-document-test

