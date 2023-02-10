Google expert advice on troubleshooting SEO with DevTools





Google has once again shared its expertise with the SEO and digital marketing community by publishing a new series of Lightning Talks videos on YouTube.

In a recent video, Google Developer Advocate Martin Splitt teaches viewers how to use Google Chrome DevTools to perform basic SEO troubleshooting steps.

Splitt’s expertise and easy-to-follow instructions make this video an easy recommendation for anyone with experience as a developer looking to optimize their website’s search engine rankings.

Here are some ways to use Chrome DevTools to troubleshoot common SEO issues on your staging site before going live.

Using the Mobile-Friendly Test

Using the Mobile-Friendly Test in Google Search Console is a great place to start.

Testing the URL in the staging environment will show if there are any missing elements in the rendered HTML.

If so, don’t worry. Open the website in your browser and use the Google Chrome DevTools to get a closer look at what’s going on.

of DevTools[Elements]Using Tabs Screenshot: YouTube.com/GoogleSearchCentral, February 2023.

of DevTools[要素]A tab displays an HTML representation of the page’s Document Object Model (DOM).

This is a valuable tool for finding content on a page and determining if it exists in the DOM.

If content is missing in the rendered HTML, it is also missing in the DOM.

[ネットワーク]Screenshot of using tabs: YouTube.com/GoogleSearchCentral, February 2023.

of DevTools[ネットワーク]Tabs let you see what’s happening between the server and the browser.

When we reload the page, we can see each request and response from the server.

A waterfall diagram shows how long everything takes and where the time is spent.

You can also inspect all request and response headers, which can help you look for specific headers such as the X-Robots header.

This helps determine if missing content has reached the browser from the server.

If the content is visible only after scrolling the page,[イニシエーター]You can use the tabs to see what has been requested.

This information can be used to solve the problem.

Network Condition Settings Screenshot: YouTube.com/GoogleSearchCentral, February 2023.

of DevTools[ネットワーク]The tab has other functions such as invalidating cache, setting network transfer speed, and changing user agent.

However, be aware that setting the user-agent to Googlebot may not give you the results you expect.

Googlebot also respects robots.txt files that browsers ignore. Depending on the site, he may do an IP lookup to see if the request is from her Google data center.

In conclusion, browser developer tools provide a powerful suite of debugging tools for SEO troubleshooting.

[要素]Inspect the DOM using tabs,[ネットワーク]You can use tabs to inspect network requests and responses, and set network conditions such as cache and user agent.

Combined with Google Search Console’s testing tools, you can quickly diagnose and fix a wide variety of SEO issues.

Featured image: Screenshot from YouTube.com/GoogleSearchCentral, February 2023.

Source: YouTube

