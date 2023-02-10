Google ChatGPT Rival Bard Reveals Facts About NASA’s Webb Space Telescope





After going public earlier this week, the Google AI toolBard has already been accused of presenting inaccurate information in a demonstration intended to show off the tool’s capabilities.

Google shared Monday an example of Bird’s response to the question, “What new discoveries can I tell my 9-year-old from the James Webb Space Telescope?” The AI ​​tool he responds with three bullet points. The last one, launched in December 2021, incorrectly states that JWST took the “first picture” of an exoplanet outside our solar system. According to NASA, the first image of an exoplanet was taken in 2004 by the European Southern Observatory’s Very Large Telescope.

2/ Bard aims to combine the broad knowledge of the world with the power, intelligence, and creativity of large-scale language models. Leverage information from the web to provide fresh, high-quality responses. Today we are opening up Bard to trusted external testers. pic.twitter.com/QPy5BcERd6

Sundar Pichai (@sundarpichai) February 6, 2023

The error was pointed out on Twitter by an astrophysicist and reported by New Scientist on Wednesday.

Alphabet, Google’s parent company, lost about $100 billion in market value after the mistake was brought to attention. The company’s shares plummeted when trading opened on both Wednesday and Thursday.

This mistake highlights concerns about issues such as reliability as Google, Microsoft, and others explore new tools and services that incorporate artificial intelligence. On Tuesday, Microsoft announced a new version of Bing search that uses the technology behind OpenAI’s popular ChatGPT. OpenAI has stressed that ChatGPT may provide misinformation, with CEO Sam Altman saying in December that “it would be a mistake to rely on it for anything important right now.” I’m here.

For now, Bard is still , and Google says it’s testing and improving the tool.

“This underscores the importance of a rigorous testing process and is starting this week with our Trusted Tester program,” a Google spokesperson said in an emailed statement Wednesday. We combine external feedback with our own internal testing to ensure Bard’s answers meet our high standards of quality, safety, and evidence for real-world information.”

Editor’s Note: CNET uses an AI engine to create personal finance explainers that are edited and fact-checked by editors. See this post for more details.

