AI failures like Google Chatbots could cause problems for more businesses, experts say. Artificial intelligence (AI)





As the parent company’s market value continues to plummet, experts say the type of factual error that wrecked the launch of Google’s artificial intelligence-powered chatbot could be a threat to troublesome companies using the technology. will be taken over.

Alphabet investors fell another 4.4% to $95 on Thursday, representing a market value loss of about $163 billion ($140 billion) since shareholders wiped out about $106 billion in shares on Wednesday. I’m here.

Shareholders were upset after a video demo of Google’s rival to its Microsoft-backed ChatGPT chatbot was revealed to contain incorrect answers to questions about NASAS’ James Webb Space Telescope. The animation shows a response from a program called Bird, stating that JWST has taken the first picture of a planet outside our solar system, prompting astronomers to point out that this is not true.

Google said the error underscored the need for rigorous testing that Byrd is undergoing before a broader release to the public, scheduled for the next few weeks. The announcement also did not reassure shareholders.

Microsoft, a major backer of ChatGPT developer OpenAI, announced this week that it will integrate its chatbot technology into its Bing search engine. Google also plans to integrate the technology behind Bard into its search engine.

Dan Ives, an analyst at US financial services firm Wedbush Securities, said Wednesday’s gaffe was a dark day for Google, exacerbated by Microsoft’s solid ChatGPT day. He added: We believe it would be a bad idea to rush the demo and show mistakes at such an important AI event.

Charalampos Pissouros, a senior investment analyst at brokerage firm XM, said Bard’s inaccurate answers in Google’s promotional video reinforce concerns that the company is losing out to rival Microsoft. Nonetheless, despite Wednesday and Thursday’s declines, Alphabet is still a big company with a market capitalization of over $1.2 trillion.

Google dominates global search, with about 90% of the market and Bings with 3%, according to data firm SimilarWeb, but Microsoft told investors that a 1% increase in market share is about It is said to be equivalent to $2 billion in additional advertising revenue.

Bard and ChatGPT are based on large-scale language models, a type of artificial neural network, fed with vast amounts of text from the Internet in the process of learning how to generate responses to text-based prompts. Since its launch in November of last year, ChatGPT has been a hit with its ability to create recipes, poems, work presentations, and essays from simple prompts.

But it also provided factual errors that experts said reflected flaws in the vast datasets pulled from the internet that ChatGPT absorbed. Large language models are fed to datasets consisting of billions of words and build models that predict words and sentences that typically follow previous bits of text. This can lead to answers that sound plausible but are wrong.

Michael Wooldridge, a professor of computer science at the University of Oxford, says he expects systems based on large language models to continue making similar errors in the near future. Whatever a large language model tells us, no matter how plausible, should never be accepted without question. He said the technology is powerful and very exciting, but it makes the narrator less credible.

Dr. Thomas Lancaster, Senior Teaching Fellow in Computing at Imperial College London, said he expects problems with Bard and ChatGPT responses to continue.

Citing his own experience with ChatGPT in recent weeks, Lancaster was training on a text-based dataset and citing bogus references in generated essays, which made it impossible to handle the formula.

A new-look Bing FAQ page also acknowledged potential pitfalls, stating: Bing may misrepresent information it finds.

Microsoft and Google have AI plans underway, with the latter aiming to make the technology behind Bard available to developers, creators, and businesses to build apps using it. Microsoft has released an AI-enhanced version of his Teams communication product, while OpenAI is also making a subscription version of his ChatGPT.

We reached out to OpenAI for comment.

