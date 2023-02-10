Google AI chatbot Bard gives wrong answer, stocks plummet – National





With Microsoft’s ChatGPT on the rise, Google looks to join the fray with its own chatbot Bard, but a factual error in AI tools just cost the tech giant about US$100 billion.

In a promotional clip shared by Google on Monday, the generative AI chatbot is asked, “What new discoveries from the James Webb Space Telescope can you tell a 9-year-old?” The bard answers with a few bullet points. One of his is that JWST took the first picture of a planet outside our solar system.

Read more: Bard vs ChatGPT Why Google’s AI Tech Shows Huge Competition

READ NEXT: Part of the Sun breaks free, forms strange vortices, baffles scientists

Bard is an conversational AI service powered by LaMDA. Built using our extensive language model to pull information from the web, it serves as a starting point for curiosity and helps simplify complex topics https://t.co/fSp531xKy3 pic.twitter.com/JecHXVmt8l

— Google (@Google) February 6, 2023

The story continues under the ad

Online experts quickly pointed out the error. His Grant Tremblay, an astrophysicist at the National Center for Astrophysics, responded to his Google on Twitter, writing: This is the first image of a planet outside our solar system. “

~well, not really~ a jerk.I’m sure Bard is impressive, but for the record: JWST did not take “the first image of a planet outside our solar system.”

The first image was created by Chauvin et al. (2004) in his VLT/NACO using adaptive optics. https://t.co/bSBb5TOeUWpic.twitter.com/KnrZ1SSz7h

— Grant Tremblay (@astrogrant) February 7, 2023

According to NASA, in 2004, the European Southern Observatory’s Very Large Telescope (VLT) took the first image of a planet outside our solar system.

trendy now

There’s nothing left: Why a Canadian woman is seeking help after Turkey’s earthquake

Part of the Sun breaks free, forming a strange vortex that baffles scientists

Shares of Google’s parent company Alphabet fell 7.7% on Wednesday afterward, wiping out more than $100 billion in market capitalization, according to Bloomberg. The shift was the most severe share price decline the company has seen in more than three months, when Alphabet’s October 2022 earnings report revealed a slowdown in digital advertising revenue.

The story continues under the ad

In contrast, Microsoft’s stock surged 4.2% on Tuesday after it announced it would use ChatGPT to revamp and enhance its search engine Bing.

A Google spokesperson told CNN in a statement Wednesday that Bard’s error “underscores the importance of a rigorous testing process.”

We use a good mix of external feedback and our own internal testing to ensure that Byrds’ responses meet our high standards of quality, safety and evidence of real-world information,” the spokesperson said. says.

READ MORE: Canadian University Creates ChatGPT Policy As French Schools Ban AI Programs

READ NEXT: EXCLUSIVE: Widow’s 911 call before James Smith Cree Nation murder reveals previous violence

Bard is not yet available to the public, but the company says the chatbot will be available in the coming weeks.

Even implementing ChatGPT is unlikely to pose a serious threat to Google, where Bing holds about 90% share of the Internet market.

CFRA analyst Angelo Zino says this isn’t the end of the world for Google, Microsoft is about to eat lunch on search. However, ChatGPT presents a potential threat, which causes a lot of fear.

The story continues under the ad

Google’s Bard is very similar to ChatGPT in that users enter questions, requests and prompts and receive human-like responses.

ChatGPT, which opened to the public last November, lets you become a chef and deliver recipes, create business plans for marketers, create press releases for publicists, and become a therapist.

Like Microsoft, Google plans to incorporate AI tools into Google Search, which will drive a large portion of the company’s revenue.

The biggest difference between ChatGPT and Bard is the latter’s ability to include recent events in responses. Bard draws on information from the Internet, while ChatGPT can access data from a variety of sources (as of 2021).

Both tools are built on large language models, but experts have long worried that AI systems could spread misinformation. However, with further development, AI experts believe tools can learn to distinguish between correct and incorrect information.

We’re witnessing an incredible era of experimentation, and perhaps fairly quickly converging on tools that actually meet the needs of the people who use them,” said Western University’s chief digital information officer. Mark Daly previously told Global News.

The story continues under the ad

Using files from Aaron D’Andrea of ​​Global News and The Associated Press

© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://globalnews.ca/news/9473928/bard-google-ai-chatbot-wrong-answer-shares-plummet/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos