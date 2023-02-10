SpaceX tests engine for Starship, most powerful rocket ever





SpaceX took a step closer to that future on Thursday after successfully ground-testing the most powerful rocket engine ever built.

Founded by entrepreneur Elon Musk, the company conducted what is known as the stationary launch of a giant rocket booster, the Super Heavy. The Super Heavy was created to launch SpaceX’s next-generation Starship vehicle into orbit before returning to Earth.

Over 110,000 people watched the live stream broadcast by NASASpaceFlight.com. NASASpaceFlight.com is an independent space media company that owns cameras monitoring the Starship test site in Boca Chica, Texas. A video feed showed a cloud of steam enveloping the launch pad as propellant began to flow into the rocket, and a ring of frost forming around the rocket as the tank filled with ultra-cold propellant.

Later, when refueling was completed for a short test, the clouds had all but disappeared and the tanks were not filled to the brim.

At 4:14 p.m. ET, a video feed provided by SpaceX shows the engines roaring for several seconds before coming to a halt, kicking up clouds that had risen above the rocket as flocks of birds fled the area. urged. A Twitter update from SpaceX indicated that the test was successful and will last as long as intended. After that, the booster and launch pad appeared to be in good shape.

Musk said on Twitter that one engine was turned off during testing and another was automatically turned off. Still, 31 of the 33 engines are enough to reach orbit at launch, Musk said.

The stationary launch of the Super Heavy booster was the last major technical hurdle SpaceX needed to complete before it was ready for launch. SpaceX previously used static fire with up to 14 engines. Starting in December 2020, we conducted a series of test flights of the Starship prototype over several miles to familiarize ourselves with the landing procedures. After several explosive failures, it succeeded in May 2021 and the Starship completely took off and landed.

Combining the Super Heavy and the Starship makes it about 400 feet tall, taller than the Statue of Liberty and its pedestal. NASA will pay SpaceX to build a version of the vehicle to carry astronauts to the moon for the Artemis III and IV missions ten years later. It’s also central to Musk’s vision to send it to Mars.

Last month, SpaceX conducted a wet dress rehearsal, filling both Super Heavy and Starship craft tanks with more than 10 million pounds of liquid methane and liquid oxygen propellants. After a wet dress rehearsal, Starship was removed from its boosters and left on the launch pad.

Thursday’s static fire test was announced Wednesday by SpaceX President and Chief Operating Officer Gwynne Shotwell during a speech at the Federal Aviation Administration’s Commercial Space Transportation Conference in Washington.

She said the launch attempt could take place within a month or so.

If all 33 engine shads were launched at full power on Thursday, the Super Heavy booster would deliver 17 million pounds of thrust, making it the most powerful rocket ever fired. NASA’s new Space Launch Systems rocket first launched in November, sending the unmanned Artemis I mission to the moon, and he produced 8.8 million pounds of thrust upon launch. The Saturn V rocket used for the Apollo moon landings in the 1960s and 1970s produced 7.6 million pounds of thrust upon launch.

Starship is designed to be completely reusable. The Super Heavy booster is designed to land like the booster in SpaceX’s current Falcon 9, the world’s most frequently launched rocket. Starships are designed to go into orbit, then return to Earth, then crawl through the atmosphere to decelerate before making a vertical turn for landing.

Before the rocket leaves the ground for orbital testing, SpaceX must obtain a launch license from the Federal Aviation Administration, which is responsible for ensuring the safety of people on the ground.

Last June, the FAA concluded that SpaceX’s launch plans would not have a significant impact on the area surrounding Brownsville, Texas. However, the FAA has asked SpaceX to implement 75 measures to reduce its environmental impact, including early notification of the launch, monitoring of vegetation and wildlife by biologists, and minimizing closure of highways passing through the SpaceX site. demanded that action be taken.

Shotwell said of Starship’s ambitious future, it plans to operate 100 flights a year, perhaps by 2025, according to Space News and CNBC. A version of Starship is part of NASA’s Artemis III mission, which will take astronauts from lunar orbit to the surface of the moon. It is currently scheduled for 2025.

SpaceX also lists three private missions in the Starship manifesto. One of them is by Jared Isaacman, who previously purchased orbital travel on the Falcon 9. In 2001 the International Space Station purchased a Starship flight to orbit the Moon and back.

