Shadow of the Guild GoldBerg Free Download





Shadow of the Guild GoldBerg Game Free Download for PC with single direct link for Windows. It is an amazing action and adventure game.

Shadow of the Guild GoldBerg PC Game Overview 2022

Shadow of the Guild is a 2D side-scrolling adventure. Use and upgrade your skills with combo attacks, powerful spells, and stealth assassinations to defeat your enemies!

Features:

* RPG: 3 skill trees to follow the path that best suits you: Warrior, Mage, and Assassin * Beat Them All: dynamic battles where you can mix your skills in epic combos * Items: consumables, throwing weapons and a whole bunch of runes to give you new skills * Exploration Side missions, special items, secret passages

Syndicate shadow is:

* Five scripted levels with their own visual identity, enemies and beautiful cinematics * 6 to 7 hours of average gameplay * Unique visual style and rich story

date:

Aridia, a dry planet where water is a scarce commodity. Where magic is everywhere. Where the blacksmith is the pyromancer and the builder is teleportable. The planet’s kingdoms call on the services of the Rain Trade Guild, the most powerful organization in existence to provide their people with water, and from their flying fortress, the guild sends hundreds of ships to capture clouds to sell to the kingdoms. Their mastery of the skies is complete despite attacks by the Pirate Guild, as the Eastern Empire of Arida refuses to buy the Guild’s services, building its own fleet of ships and attempting to take over the planet’s water trade. The empire is ruled by Emperor Jethro III. Jethro III invests heavily in scientific research, fearing that his discoveries will attract greed. The Emperor then decides to close his borders and begins to rule with an iron fist. 10 years later, a discovery made at the cost of enormous sacrifices by the Informers Guild reveals that the Emperor succeeded in creating clouds with their new technology, freeing the planet from the laws of nature and the monopoly of the Rain Traders Guild. The Syndicate cannot remain idly by and decides to send its best warrior to infiltrate the Empire to discover its new inventions. This is where your story begins.

Description of adult content

The developers describe the content like this:

Being the character a warrior and an assassin, the clashes display bloody scenes of eliminating opponents.

Technical specifications for this version Game version: Initial release Interface language: English Audio language: English Download group / Re packer: GoldBergGame File name: Shadow_of_the_Guild_GoldBerg.zip Game download size: 11 GBMD5SUM: 8c5eb626d5b9b3767a16b59e85560b50

Shadow of the Guild GoldBerg system requirements

Before you start Shadow of the Guild GoldBerg free download, make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.

minimum:

* OS: Windows 8, 10, 11 * Processor: AMD Ryzen (TM) 5 1400 / Intel i3-9100F * Memory: 4 GB RAM * DirectX: v11 * Storage: 10 GB available space

Recommended:

* Operating System: Windows 10 -> * Processor: AMD Ryzen (TM) 5 2600X / Intel i5-9600K * Memory: 8 GB RAM * DirectX: v11 * Storage: 10 GB available space

Shadow of the Guild GoldBerg Free Download

Click on below button to start Shadow of the Guild GoldBerg. It is a complete and complete game. Just download it and start playing it. We have provided the complete setup link of the game directly.

