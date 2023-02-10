Samsung is shifting to the luxury market to deal with sluggish phone sales





A day after Samsung released a depressing valuation to investors in the global mobile phone market in 2023, the world’s largest smartphone maker gave a bright flashy presentation to the media last week to unveil its latest Galaxy-branded phones. I did.

Analysts say the contrasting messages of stagnation and innovation are not indicative of hype or false optimism about new hardware, but rather of Samsung’s efforts to maintain market share by doubling down on the premium end of the market. It indicates that you are trying to stall.

Amid lingering geopolitical challenges, ongoing inflation and a sluggish economy, the smartphone market will shrink in 2023, with the mass market most affected, said Samsung vice president Daniel Araujo at the company’s first meeting in Seoul. I made this statement at the quarterly financial results briefing. The South Korean company provided details of its lowest quarterly profit in eight years.

On the other side of the world, TM Roh, head of Samsung’s mobile business, said at the Galaxy launch event in San Francisco. We are seeing solid growth. He added that there has been a noticeable shift towards luxury models in developing markets.

Samsungs are refocusing on high-end phones. The new S23 model features advanced camera improvements and longer battery life, so while it struggles to compete with lower-cost Chinese rivals in the low-to-mid-end smartphone market, its focus on premium Apple outperformed the market last quarter with record services revenue from its software ecosystem.

The South Korean company aims to stay on top with the S23 line and other premium phones with the new S23 Ultra with a foldable screen and achieve a higher average selling price. The mobile business will also ditch some mid-price models to better serve an increasingly polarized market. Samsung last week revealed renewed interest in mixed reality products for smartphone users through its partnerships with Google and his Qualcomm.

According to IDC analyst Bryan Ma, Samsung’s focus on the high end is not only because it has higher margins, but because it is more resilient than other markets. He said that overall global smartphone shipments last year fell by 11%, hitting 1.2 billion units, the lowest level since 2013, but smartphones priced above $600 were about He said it was only down 1%.

Despite economic headwinds, Samsung was able to grow its market share from 20% in 2021 to 21.6% last year, according to IDC.

By launching a foldable model designed specifically for Chinese consumers this year, Samsung hopes to regain its lost position in China, where its market share has fallen to around 1%. Analysts remain skeptical about the likelihood of a significant recovery.

One exception to smartphone obsolescence is the foldable category, where Samsung is the clear leader, said CCS Insight analyst Leo Geby. This new form factor offers a real point of differentiation and excitement in the market.

The company has found early success in this high-margin niche, but the entry of Chinese competitors into the market is expected to increase competition in the relatively new segment.

According to Daishin Securities analyst Park Kang-ho, sales of flip phones continue to grow, but the rate of growth appears to be slower than expected.

Citigroup analyst Peter Lee predicts the industry’s next move will likely be the development of two foldables for wider screens. While Chinese smartphone makers are launching foldable phones and trying to differentiate themselves by screen size, Samsung has the technological edge, he said.

Additionally, Samsung is currently trying to re-enter the augmented reality (XR) market, covering virtual (VR) and augmented (AR) or mixed reality products and software. This market is increasingly seen as a long-term growth driver to combat declining smartphone sales.

Roh was joined on stage in San Francisco by executives from Google and Qualcomm, companies he had worked with in the XR space about a decade ago. While they haven’t revealed any specific projects, they’ll likely be working together on a mixed reality device, with Apple set to launch its own XR headset this year.

Samsung first entered the market in 2014, partnering with Oculus VR to launch the Gear VR headset. We dropped the product in 2018 due to lack of demand. However, due to its strengths in chips and displays, many technology companies are looking to collaborate on mixed reality devices.

Meta Chief Mark Zuckerberg visited Samsung’s Silicon Valley research center in October to discuss a potential partnership with executives. Meanwhile, Samsung Display plans to build a production facility for so-called micro OLEDs, a next-generation display technology suitable for XR devices, this year.

Samsung is a compelling partner for VR given its sheer scale and manufacturing capabilities. Ma said he also has experience across multiple aspects of VR, including many years ago on Gear VR where he not only worked with Meta/Oculus, but also Microsoft. And with Apple potentially entering the space, it’s no surprise to see stakeholders working together to prepare for Apple’s entry.

Despite growing interest, VR has yet to produce a mass-market product, with analysts blaming the inconvenience of wearing hardware and the lack of interesting content.

The question is whether the hardware and software are good enough, and whether people have enough desire for those devices, Nomura analyst CW Chung said. I would have needed more if the pandemic had continued, but I want to spend more time outside after reopening.

