Why Chatbots Spew Bullshit





A lot has changed since 1986, when Princeton philosopher Harry Frankfurt published an essay in the obscure Raritan magazine, “On Bullshit.” Yet the essay, which was later reissued as a slim bestseller, remains disturbingly relevant.

Frankfurt’s great insight was that bullshit is outside the realm of truth and lies. Liars are interested in the truth and want to cover it up. Bullshit people don’t care if what they say is true. He chooses and invents his utterances for his own purposes. Typical of her 20th-century writer, Frankfurt described bullshit as him, not her or them. But now he’s 2023, and a new generation of chatbots is poised to generate bullshit on an unimaginable scale, so bullshit might have to be called it.

Consider when David Smerdon, an economist at the University of Queensland, asked the leading chatbot ChatGPT: What is the most cited economics paper of all time? is a theory of economic history by Douglas North and Robert Thomas that has been cited more than 30,000 times since its 1969 publication in the Journal of Economic History. The article is considered a classic in the field of economic history, he added. Good answer, in some respects. In another sense, it’s not a good answer because the paper doesn’t exist.

Why did ChatGPT invent this article? The most cited economics papers often contain theory and economics. If the article begins the theory of economics…then…history probably continues. Nobel laureate Douglas North is a highly cited economic historian and co-author of a book with Robert Thomas. In other words, the quote is very plausible. What ChatGPT is dealing with is not the truth. it’s validity.

What should I do otherwise? ChatGPT does not have a world model. Instead, there are the kinds of models that people tend to write. This explains why it sounds amazingly believable. It also explains why chatbots find it difficult to provide true answers to some fairly simple questions.

ChatGPT is not alone. Metas’ short-lived Galactica bot was notorious for inventing quotes. And it’s not just economics papers. I recently spoke with Julie Liscott Haymes, a newly elected author to the Palo Altos City Council. ChatGPT wrote an article about her win. She told me it was very correct and well written. However, Lythcott-Haims is black and ChatGPT made a fuss that she was the first black woman elected to the City Council. Completely plausible and completely untrue.

As Gary Marcus, author of Rebooting AI, explains on the Ezra Kleins podcast: But we don’t always know the connection between the pieces we put together. This prompted Kleins to ask the question, “What does it mean to have zero cost of bullshit?”

Experts disagree about how serious the problem of confabulation is. ChatGPT has come a long way in a very short period of time. Perhaps the next generation won’t have this problem a year or two after her. Marcus thinks otherwise. Without a fundamental rethink of the way these artificial intelligence systems are built, he argues, pseudo-facts will never go away.

I’m not qualified to speculate on that question, but one thing is clear: there’s a lot of demand for bullshit in the world, and if it’s cheap enough, there will be a lot of supply. Think how hard you need to work now to protect yourself from spam, noise and empty virality. And think how difficult it is when the online world is filled with interesting texts that no one has ever written, and charming photographs of people and places that don’t exist.

Consider the famous fake news problem. This was referring to his group of Macedonian teenagers who have created sensational stories due to clicks and ad revenue. Deception was never their goal. Their goal was to attract attention. His Macedonian teenager and his ChatGPT make the same point. It’s much easier to come up with interesting stories if you’re not bound by respect for the truth.

I wrote about the bullshit issue in early 2016 before the Brexit referendum and the election of Donald Trump. It was terrible at the time. Worse now. After being challenged by Fox News for retweeting the false allegations, Trump replied: ChatGPT might say the same.

If you care about getting it right, yes you should check. But if you care about being noticed, admired, or believed, the truth is contingent. I’m only saying that as a by-product of what I’ve done.

Chatbots have come a long way in the last few years, but even the crudest chatbots of the 20th century were able to fully absorb human attention. MGonz said he passed the Turing test in 1989, unwittingly throwing a series of insults at a human being. One of the most famous early chatbots, her ELIZA captivated people by seemingly listening to their troubles. Tell me more, you say. why do you feel that way?

These simple chatbots were enough to bring humans down to a conversational level. This is a warning to prevent the chatbot from picking rules for engagement. Harry Frankfurt warned that bullshit does not oppose the truth, but pays no attention to it. Be careful: quantity has its own quality when it comes to bullshit.

Tim Harford’s New Children’s Book The Truth Detective (Wren & Rook) Releases March 15th

