SpaceX Test-Launches Starship Booster at Debut Orbital Launch Milestone





WASHINGTON (Reuters) – SpaceX’s towering SuperHeavy booster, half of the company’s Starship rocket system, was briefly launched on Thursday in a test launch that brought the giant Moon and Mars vehicles closer to the first vehicle. I caught my breath. Orbital flight for the next few months.

Thirty-one of Super Heavy’s 33 Raptor rocket engines were launched at SpaceX’s facility in Boca Chica, Texas, for about 10 seconds.

“The team shut down one engine just before the start, one engine shut down, resulting in a total of 31 engine fires,” Musk tweeted. “But it’s still a good enough engine to get you on track!”

The engines ignited in a roar of orange flames and billowing clouds of steam, while the 23-story rocket remained fixed vertically on a platform adjacent to the launch tower.

Combined with the upper stage Starship spacecraft, the entire vehicle will be 394 feet (120 meters) taller than the Statue of Liberty and will be the centerpiece of Musk’s ambitions to eventually colonize Mars. But the plan first calls for a leading role in NASA’s new manned lunar exploration.

It’s unclear if SpaceX will decide to conduct another static launch test of Super Heavy using all 33 engines before attempting to launch its powerful next-generation rocket into unmanned space for the first time.

That launch, a test mission that takes off from Texas and lands off the coast of Hawaii, could take place “in the next month or so,” SpaceX president Gwynne Shotwell said at a meeting Wednesday, but not exactly. A good flight date was dictated by Thursday’s results. static burn test.

The Starship prototype was photographed May 22, 2022 at the SpaceX South Texas launch site in Brownsville, Texas, USA. Photo taken on May 22, 2022. REUTERS/Veronica G. Cardenas

“Remember, this first flight is really a test flight,” Shotwell said. “The real goal is not to blow up the launch pad, that’s success.”

The last test launch of the Super Heavy Booster, which took place in July 2022, ended with the vehicle’s engine section bursting into flames. Before that, SpaceX test-launched the upper half of Starship in several “hop” flights to an altitude of about 6 miles to demonstrate the rocket’s landing capabilities. All but one crashed.

Thursday’s test launch of 31 Raptor engines appeared to set a new record for the most thrust ever produced by a single rocket. About £17 million, compared to his £10.5 million for Russia’s N1 and his £8 million for NASA’s space launch system (SLS) rocket, said a livestream commentator for space media group NASA Spaceflight. . He also said that the N1 had more than 30 engines, the highest number of rockets ever launched simultaneously.

What’s more, the Super Heavy’s 33 engines far exceed the thrust of the first stage of the famous NASA Saturn V rocket that sent humans to the moon during the Apollo missions of the 1960s and ’70s.

Starship’s development is partially funded by a $3 billion contract from NASA. NASA will use her SpaceX rocket in the next few years as part of the US Space Agency’s multi-billion dollar Artemis program to land the first crew of astronauts on the moon since 1972. are planning .

On Wednesday, NASA engineers in Mississippi test-launched the Aerojet Rocketdyne-built RS-25, a redesigned version of NASA’s own rocket engine. This will power his SLS on future flights.

SLS and Starship are the two spacecraft currently at the forefront of the Artemis program, which NASA says aims to establish a permanent base on the moon as a stepping stone to human exploration of Mars. .

Reported and written by Joey Roulette of Washington. Additional reporting by Steve Gorman of Los Angeles.Edited by Jonathan Ortiz and Christopher Cushing

