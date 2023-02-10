How to get Metroid Prime Remastered to work with a Gamecube controller





Metroid Prime Remastered brings GameCube classics to Switch in a great way. With the help of several additional developers, Retro Studios has significantly updated the original game for Switch, implementing a visual refresh, expanded gallery functionality, and multiple new control options.

Of course, with one of these control options, the original “classic” GameCube controls can be effectively replicated on Switch using Joy-Con or Switch Pro controllers. But what if you want to use a real GameCube pad in Metroid Prime Remastered? can you really do that?

The good news is, yes you absolutely can. Make some tweaks via the in-game settings. Metroid Prime Remastered doesn’t have native GameCube controller support, but with the necessary pads and adapters, it can very closely replicate the original controls.

This guide will walk you through the steps necessary to recreate the GameCube controls as closely as possible in Metroid Prime Remastered.

How to use the GameCube Pad in Metroid Prime Remastered on Switch

Whether the GameCube pad you use is an official one with an adapter or a third-party one, you’ll need to dive into the game’s settings and make a few tweaks.

The good news is that most of the button mappings are pretty good, so not much needs to be changed.

Note: If you have an official GameCube pad and adapter, you will need to follow these steps on your Joy-Con / Pro controller before swapping to a GameCube pad.

First, go to the in-game settings. To do this, press “select / -” during gameplay to bring up the inventory screen. Then press “L” to open the options menu. Image: Nintendo Life Next, select the “Controls” option and move the analog stick to the right. Select the ‘Classic’ setup.This is the basic foundation of GameCube controls.On the right side you will see some additional options.Scroll down until you find ‘Swap X and Y Inputs’. Turning this to ‘on’ means that the morph ball will be mapped to ‘X’ and the missile to ‘Y’, just like the original. Move. If you press the “Button” and select “ZR”, you will be able to open the map screen by pressing the “Start/Pause” or “Z” button on the GameCube pad. Although the movement is not reversed, it’s his Y axis that you aim with “R”, but you can change this if you want.

Now, the main problem you’ll run into with this is that the official Gamecube pad doesn’t have a “-” button. This was what was needed to access the inventory screen and options menu in the first place. You can also mess around with the button mappings at the system level and change the “start/pause” button to “-“, but doing that will also change the “Z” at the same time.

Those using third party pads may find that all the buttons they need are actually there.If that’s the case, no problem.[オプション]If you need to go back to the menu, we recommend switching to a Joy-Con / Pro controller.

Perfect? No, it’s probably the closest thing to how the original was played!

Let us know in the comments how you use your GameCube Pad with Metroid Prime Remastered and what you think of the remaster.

