7 ways Microsoft uses AI to make you actually care about Bing





Microsoft Bing is in big trouble. Google has completely surpassed Bing as a search engine. But Bing has a better chance of gaining traction with its language technology from OpenAI, the artificial intelligence underpinnings that made its ChatGPT service such a hit.

But for Bing to work, Microsoft needs to get the details right. ChatGPT is useful, but it can also be unstable, and no one wants an unreliable search engine.

Microsoft put a lot of thought and its own programming resources into this challenge. How AI-powered Bing displays ads, reveals their data sources, and grounds AI technology in practice to get results you can trust, not digital hallucinations that are hard to find in machine-generated information. are working on issues such as

We spoke with Bing Search and AI Leader Jordi Ribas to dig deeper into the overhauled Bing search engine. He’s a big fan and used the technology to write a note to his boss. “It probably saved him two to three hours,” he said, and the Spanish executive’s English skills also improved.

As technology expands beyond today’s tiny test groups, millions of people will be able to delve into much more complex information, such as whether an IKEA loveseat will fit in your car. And we can see if it really can beat Google. But for now, here are his seven aspects of Bing AI that I’ve learned.

Bing AI is more than just a repackaged version of ChatGPT

Microsoft blends the Bing search engine with OpenAI’s large-scale language model technology. OpenAI is the AI ​​lab that created the excitement around AI and built the Microsoft-funded ChatGPT tool. You can use Bing’s “Chat” option to get ChatGPT-like results — for example, “Write a short essay about the importance of Taoism.” But for other queries, it blends Bing and OpenAI technologies through an orchestration system Microsoft calls Prometheus.

For example, you can Bing, “I like a band called Led Zeppelin. What other musicians should I listen to?” OpenAI first paraphrases the phrase “bands like Led Zeppelin” and repackages Bing search results into bulleted lists. Each proposal, such as Fleetwood Mac, Pink Floyd, and Rolling Stones, comes with a two-sentence description.

Bing AI sometimes cite its sources

When I prompt ChatGPT, it responds with text that ChatGPT generates, but I don’t know where it got that information from. AI systems are trained on the vast amount of information on the internet, but it’s hard to draw a direct line between that training data and ChatGPT’s output.

However, because Bing knows its sources from indexing the web, factual information is often annotated. For example, in his Led Zeppelin prompt above, Bing included links to 13 bands that sounded like Led Zeppelin at the top of his response to his Musicaroo post, along with the links from his MusicalMum and Producer Hive. Include other links for

This source transparency helps address major criticisms of AI, making it easy to assess whether responses are accurate or just AI hallucinations. However, it is not always displayed. For example, the essay on Taoism above has no sources, footnotes, or links at all.

Some source links are ads that generate revenue for Microsoft

Bing AI’s thoughtful answers offer new ways for Microsoft to monetize advertising. In his traditional Bing search, the “organic” search results that Bing deems most relevant are separate from the advertiser-placed items. But Bing AI search can combine two types of information.

Bing’s AI-powered search results are integrated into advertising. Hover over the text in this example to see the combination of the ad and its search result source.

Screenshot by Stephen Shankland/CNET

For example, in response to the query “Plan a week-long trip to Iceland without a rental car,” AI-powered Bing suggests several destinations. In one of them he has a few words underlined. Hovering over that link takes you to his three sources for that information and an ad for the tour company. The ad is at the top of the three items and is labeled “Ad”.

“Sometimes when you look at these quotes, they are advertisements,” says Ribas. “For queries about purchasing intentions, hovering brings up a list of references, and sometimes ads, and then sometimes product ads in the conversation itself. Hotel inquiries. “

For OpenAI to build a single update of its language model would require weeks of work on a huge cluster of computers, and OpenAI’s CEO Sam Altman said it takes several hours to process each ChatGPT prompt. Advertising revenue is a big issue, as we estimate it will cost cents. Bing is far behind Google in the search engine market, but he still handles millions of queries a day.

Google plans to start accessing the Bard AI chatbot soon, but it will be ad-free from the start.

OpenAI-boosted results are more relevant than plain old Bing

A fundamental measure of a search engine’s usefulness is whether its results are relevant. OpenAI technology significantly improves the measurements Microsoft uses to assess the relevance of search engine results.

“My team has been working very hard in a given year and could move that metric by a point,” says Ribas, but OpenAI’s technology has pushed it up three points in one fell swoop. “It’s never happened before in Bing’s history,” Ribas says.

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella debuts Bing’s AI-powered search engine.

Stephen Shankland/CNET

Ribas added that this relevance improvement is only for regular search results. OpenAI’s technology can further improve Bing with a chat interface that offers more elaborate answers and follow-up exchanges.

OpenAI improves Bing in languages ​​other than English

One particular area where Bing struggles is searching in languages ​​other than English, and Ribas says OpenAI can help in that area. Much of Bing’s three-point rise in relevance scores “came from international markets,” Ribas said.

OpenAI’s large scale language model (LLM) is trained on texts in 100 languages. “Catalan is my first language. I can interact in Catalan. It works really well,” Rivas said.

Bing keeps OpenAI results up to date

Large language models like OpenAI’s GPT-3.5, which ChatGPT is based on, take time to build and improve. That means it can’t keep up with the speed of the web or traditional search engines. For example, as GPT-3.5 was trained in his 2021, the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the impact of recent inflation on consumers, or Xi Jinping securing his third term as General Secretary of the Communist Party of China. I have no idea about

However, Bing is often aware of this latest information. “When you bring in Bing results, you get new results for that perfect answer,” Ribas said.

Bing ‘reasons’ OpenAI’s fancy flight

Microsoft is using Bing data to avoid situations where OpenAI’s more creative technology leads people astray. The more factual the queries and answers, the more Bing’s technology is used to answer them, Ribas said. This “grounding” can greatly reduce the problem of AI making up.

But Microsoft doesn’t want its grounding system to squash all the magic out of AI. ChatGPT is so attractive for a reason. The Prometheus system determines the priority of each query.

“We had to find a sweet spot between over-grounding the model and keeping it interesting,” says Ribas. “We measure the interestingness of the results, we measure the basis of the results. The more factual a query looks for, the more weight it has on the basis. The more a query is supposed to be. , I want my cake, so I kept telling the team to eat that too.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnet.com/tech/computing/7-ways-microsoft-uses-ai-to-make-you-actually-care-about-bing/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos