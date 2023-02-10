



Jack Sandberg, a recent graduate of a PhD program in chemistry, has developed software to identify the best conductors of fluoride in order to create better fluoride batteries that could transform the energy sector. . (Photo by Alyssa Ruffalo)

An early attempt to make a lithium-ion battery, first made by Exxon chemist Stanley Whittingham in the 1970s, shorted and went up in flames. After years of experimentation, the end result was a success. If you have a cell phone in your pocket, a laptop or tablet on your desk, cordless his tools in your garage, and an electric car in your driveway, you’ll benefit from a lithium-ion his battery.

Lithium-ion batteries are the best choice for powering devices, and their inventor won a Nobel Prize in 2019.

But they have their drawbacks. They are expensive, short-lived, fragile and need protection from overcharging. Lithium mining leads to soil degradation, ecosystem collapse, water scarcity, biodiversity loss and climate change. About 600,000 gallons of water are required to produce one tonne of lithium.

In the years to come, better options may emerge. UNC Chapel Hill PhD student Jack Sandberg has also provided significant support.

Vitality through innovation

A few years ago, UNC Chapel Hill chemist Scott Warren and his lab teamed up with Honda, Caltech, and NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory to find a solution powered by fluoride instead of lithium. We started developing superior batteries.

The first fluoride-ion batteries were introduced in 2011, but many issues still need to be resolved, such as the need for operating temperatures of 150 degrees Celsius over 300 degrees Fahrenheit. Commercial fluoride-ion batteries really seemed possible when a scientist developed his successful liquid electrolyte in 2018.

Fluoride is incredibly promising. Not only is it more abundant than lithium in the Earth’s crust, but it has a higher theoretical voltage. Moreover, although it does not outperform lithium in all respects, it reduces the burden on the lithium supply.

Finding a better conductor is critical for fluoride-ion batteries to compete with lithium.

To understand how batteries work, imagine a landscape with hills, valleys, and spheres. Hills are anodes, valleys are cathodes, and spheres are ions. The battery is fully charged when the ball is on the hill. The battery powers the device as the ball rolls down the hill. And to move the ball between the two, you need an electrolyte.

The electrolyte connects the two electrodes, while the conductor is the material through which the electrolyte must pass in order for the battery to function. To make a good battery, the electrolyte must be stable, strong, and work at room temperature.

Enter Jack Sandberg, a doctoral student at the Warrens lab. While working on a project to find a better conductor of fluoride, Sundberg grew frustrated with the trial and error of sifting through his 10,000-plus potential options, sucking up hours and hours of archaic. Brought you a guessing game.

Armed with a fascination with computational chemistry, Sundberg began developing software to help narrow down the list of best conductors for fluoride. What he developed allowed him to randomly select 300 of his 10,000 substances, accurately calculate the ability of each to transport fluoride, and use those calculations as a benchmark.

He and Warren are now working with the UNC Office of Technology Commercialization to patent a collection of promising fluoride conductors.

Perhaps more importantly, Sundbergs software, called Simmate, can be used by chemists to predict the properties of any material in a time-sensitive and cost-effective manner.

One part of working in the lab that I never liked, says Sundberg, is trial and error. Even the best chemists experience an element of luck when exploring new materials. Before he started experimenting, he wanted to know for sure if the material would work, and by obsessing over it, he created Simmate.

Enhance material chemistry

Time and cost are major considerations when chemists are looking for new materials to use in their experiments. This is done by running the calculations through existing software programs. A small calculation on my laptop takes about 20 minutes. On a supercomputer, the same computation may take seconds, but is much more expensive to perform. Even with the help of supercomputers, large-scale computations often take months.

At the start of this research, I found this same problem over and over again, Sundberg shares. I wanted to be absolutely sure that the material would work before spending months on it. It slowly became obsessed with guiding practical synthesis with theoretical predictions.

The existing software for running these experiments was more than a decade old, and Sundberg quickly began identifying problems.

A lot of software is very small pieces of code or programs that you have to put together to achieve your goals, he says. It has never been easier for a beginner to master.

And Sandberg was a novice. Before joining the lab, he knew nothing about computational chemistry.

I was never exposed to it at all, he admits. My only computing background was an undergraduate computer science 101 class, with no overlap in chemistry. So, all my experience in chemistry research until graduate school was a test bed.

But that didn’t stop him. These problems prompted Sandberg to take action and start building software that scientists of all levels could navigate. By the end of his sophomore year at the Warren Institute, Sandberg had fully transitioned to computational research, directing the experiments of his lab mates rather than his own. Simmate is now the focus of his paper.

To be honest, Warren admits that he would never have recommended such a project to Jack. As someone who is very much into the chemical side of things, it was out of my wheelhouse, but Jack saw a big opportunity and went for it. Jack was able to obtain a working version of his software and apply it to the problem of finding improved materials for fluoride ion batteries.

Sundbergs software helped Warren Lab discover several materials for moving fluoride ions in batteries. Some were already known and widely used, while others had theoretical structures that had never been synthesized.

Our predictions suggest that these materials may be superior to known conductors, so our findings have a significant impact on the field and, in the long term, a proof-of-concept I was convinced that it would play an important role in the technology transitioning from to practical use. An industrial product, says Sandberg. All our predictions were theoretical, but the results were certain and exciting enough to push us forward.

Warrens lab has one year to file a patent to turn Sundbergs’ theoretical predictions into real results in the lab. If they can make materials and prove that they are viable fluoride conductors, they could greatly facilitate the production of effective batteries.

Playing in the lab one day and filing a legal patent the next feels pretty crazy, says Sundberg. It makes you think about the impact of your daily research on the real world.

