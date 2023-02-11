NASA uses AI to design mission hardware





NASA is using artificial intelligence to design mission hardware to improve the features and manufacturing advantages it offers, according to Thursday’s announcement.

NASA says AI-designed spacecraft and hardware may look like bones left by some alien species, but they are lighter, can handle higher structural loads, and are more powerful than human-made parts. also notes that the development time is much shorter.

According to Ryan McClelland, a research engineer and pioneer of the design, they look somewhat alien and strange. But once you see their features, it really makes sense.

McClelland used off-the-shelf AI software at NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center to create a special one-off part design.

To create these parts, computer-aided design specialists start with mission requirements and draw bolts and fittings for electronics and other hardware, as well as surfaces where the part will connect to equipment and spacecraft. To do. CAD designers may also need to block paths to prevent AI from interfering with lasers or optical sensors. Some of the more difficult builds may require space for the technician’s hands to maneuver to assemble and align the parts.

According to the announcement, once the no-go area is defined, the AI ​​will connect the dots and create a design in just an hour or two, but it also analyzes the design of the entire process, from prototyping to final product. Time is about 1 week.

The parts weigh about one-third the weight of conventional components and can be manufactured by commercial vendors.

Algorithms need human eyes, McClelland said. Human intuition knows what looks right, but if left unchecked, algorithms can make the structure too thin.

Parts are analyzed using NASA standard validation software and processes to identify possible points of failure.

McClelland says they’ve found it actually lowers risk. After these stress analyses, we found that algorithm-designed parts do not have the stress concentrations that occur in human designs. Stress factors are almost 10 times lower than parts designed by a skilled human designer.

NASA uses these components in several different phases of design and construction for various missions such as astrophysical balloon observatories, earth atmosphere scanners, planetary instruments, space weather monitors, space telescopes, and even Mars sample return missions. is employed by

For example, it has been used to help develop the EXOplanet Climate Infrared TElescope (EXCITE) mission, a balloon-borne telescope study designed to investigate hot Jupiter-like exoplanets orbiting their stars. Specifically, McClelland designed a titanium scaffold for the back of the EXCITE telescope. There, his IR receiver, housed in an aluminum cryogenic chamber, is connected to a carbon fiber plate that supports the primary mirror. EXCITE performs continuous observations using a near-infrared spectroscope.

As NASA noted, AI-assisted design is growing and the agency has strong use cases.

According to McClelland, a motorcycle or car company might only have one chassis design to build, and they’ll build it in bulk. NASA manufactures thousands of custom parts each year.

According to the agency, 3D printing with resin and metal will power AI-assisted design and enable larger components such as structural trusses, complex systems that move or unfold, and advanced precision optics. Combining AI, 3D printing, and additive manufacturing to create products using local materials is also known as resource utilization in situ. It facilitates in-space service, assembly and manufacturing capabilities, as defined by the White House Office of Science, critical to the nation’s space infrastructure development. and technology policy.

The NASA Space Technology Mission Directorates Center Innovation Fund and the Goddars Internal Research and Development program support this work.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nextgov.com/emerging-tech/2023/02/nasa-uses-ai-design-mission-hardware/382842/

