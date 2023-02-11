Rewards for Potter Fans Overshadowed by Rowling’s Controversy : NPR





Potions, spells and all manner of magical mischief await in the Hogwarts legacy.

Harry Potter is to millennials what Star Wars is to Generation X. It’s the surprise hit that set off a generation-defining phenomenon. But unlike its long-ago tales in a galaxy far, far away, Wizarding World has never boasted a prolific video game adaptation.

There have been movie tie-ins and Lego games, but until Hogwarts Legacy came out on Friday, no studio had attempted to make a big-budget prestige experience based on the franchise. As a developer, Avalanche Software exceeded expectations and was worth the wait.

Fans were worried when Warner Bros. asked the studio to develop the game in 2018. The team had previously worked on the Disney Infinity series and other Disney properties such as Cars and Toy Story. Legacy arrives. But after years of pandemic delays, the studio was able to deliver on the magical fantasy it promised (one notable absence lets you fly a broom, but play Quidditch). You cannot!).

Unfortunately, this trip to Hogwarts comes with some heavy luggage. Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling wasn’t directly involved in the making of the game (though her creative agency was), but she was criticized for her comments, which were read by many as transphobic. The controversy has led to continued calls for boycotts.While Hogwarts Legacy features the franchise’s first transgender character, transgender advocates and advocates view it as a token attempt to avoid backlash. , criticized her appearance.

Hogwarts Legacy Quidditch Pitch. After Principal Phineas Nigellus Black banned him from wizarding sports for a year.

The controversy sparked deeply divided reactions to the game despite breaking presale and Twitch viewership records. and her financial ties to the wizarding world (where she stands to profit from the sale) remain.

Hogwarts Legacy takes players back 100 years to the beginning of the core Harry Potter series. So you won’t see Grindelwald or Voldemort force a wizarding world war, and you won’t see any familiar faces (although you may hear a few ringing names). However, just because the big ones haven’t shown up yet doesn’t mean all is well.

You begin your journey as a fifth grader on your way to Hogwarts for the first time. A few minutes into the game, you and your mentor are attacked by a dragon as you barely escape using a mysterious portkey. Soon you will uncover the secrets behind a suppressed ancient school of magic and learn of a plot by the goblin Ranroc to cause a rebellion against wizards.

While you spend a lot of time thwarting Ranrok’s plans, you’re also a freshman at Hogwarts, who happens to be five years behind your peers, and started your education when they all turned eleven. There’s not much to explain about your late bloomer (besides an unusual aptitude that manifested in your teenage years), but thankfully the schedule for catching up has accelerated. In addition to attending classes, you must complete side quests assigned by each teacher to acquire new spells and abilities.

You too have to maintain a social life. No matter which house you fall into, you’ll be familiar with Sebastian Thurlow from Hogsbarrow, Slytherin, Nassayonai, and Gryffindor, who transferred from Ugadu School in Uganda.

wizard world

Dress up as a wizard every way you can in Hogwarts Legacy.

Developer Avalanche Software has taken great care to render Hogwarts in stunning detail. The school is just as vast and quirky as it is portrayed in the books and movies. Throughout the game, I kept discovering new nooks and crannies, and just when I thought I’d seen everything it had to offer, I found a new door to yet another realm.

It’s not all empty space either. I was surprised that there was so much to do. There are countless collectibles to find, puzzles to solve, and side missions to complete. Around 8-10am, just when Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry might get you a little crazy, the world opens up and unleashes a vast swath of the English countryside.

It may sound daunting, but you don’t have to do it all. You can run through the main story in about 20-25 hours. But trying to complete 100% could easily take three times as long as he did.

magic trick

It wouldn’t be Harry Potter without magic, and Avalanche did a great job with the combat system. Throwing spells from a wand might have been a chore, but Hogwarts Legacy emphasizes combos and offers a variety of spells that affect enemies differently.

Toggles between spells that have devastating effects in combat.

Your basic spell is a magical little bolt that you use to juggle your opponent between stronger attacks. You can hit enemies with Levioso, fling them into the air, fire a basic 4-hit combo, use Accio to pull them in, fire another combo, and then Descendo to finish them off by slamming them into the ground. can.

Its toolset makes it feel very powerful, and because of that, the game can feel very easy. You can finally kill it completely instantly with Avada Kedavra!), it’s not that hard.

The biggest (and most controversial) game of the year

Hogwarts Legacy is a dream come true for Potter fans (although the controversy surrounding it isn’t). Avalanche Software has done a great job giving the series its first true AAA treatment. I was impressed with how fun the whole experience was and how much I looked forward to finding the next little secret or unlocking new gameplay features. It’s an early contender for Game of the Year.

James Perkins Mastromarino contributed to this review.

