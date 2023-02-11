What does the Philadelphia Eagles’ VP of Football Technology do?





Philadelphia literally lit up in Eagles Green for the past two weeks in preparation for the 2023 Super Bowl. At Technical.ly, we’ve been thinking about ways to connect this exciting sporting event with coverage for the local tech and business community.

Over the years we’ve covered cool tech pieces related to birds in a variety of ways. In 2021, I wrote about how the Eagles partnered with Coded by Kids to launch the Coded by Kids Summer Innovation League. Reported on tech changes for Eagles, including a hardware partnership with Oat Foundry in 2020.

So this reporter did a little digging and learned that there are quite a few tech-focused positions and divisions within the Eagles franchise. No, but the team is a reminder that it’s a business just like you work.

Check out some of the standouts below. Full disclosure, I know very little about soccer. did my best. go to the bird

1. Vice President of Software Innovation

Anthony Cozzi has been Vice President of Software Innovation since 2020 and has spent 13 seasons across the franchise. According to his bio, Cozzi works for Eagles Software where he is responsible for the innovation department and data warehouse. During his team career, he created his software applications for college and professional scouts. Cozzi’s previous positions included Sr. His Director of Software Innovation, His Architect of Software, and Software Developer.

2. Vice President of Soccer Technology

Patrick Dolan is currently Vice President of Football Technology at Birds. Doran’s bio says he oversees the video department and all the “football technology” used by coaches, players and other departments.

To be honest, I’m not 100% sure what that means. For example, do these “technologies” include analytics? — and the Eagles press team didn’t respond when we asked. , Dolan’s professional career includes years of experience in sports videos. Before he joined the team as Director of Football Technology in 2013, he was the NFL Account Manager for DVSports using the software. By players and coaches on the field.

3. General Manager of Imaging Division

After 20 years in the Eagles’ video division, Kevin Doherty took the director’s position in 2020. According to his bio, Doherty’s job is to work with players and coaches using his video technology. His previous positions on video work for the Eagles include video director, video assistant and video intern. He was one of the first ever full-time video department employees.

Honorable Mention: John Pawling is VP of Information Technology Tanmay Patel is VP of Business Data and Analytics

You don’t have to give up on your dream of working in both technology and sports. The Eagles are currently seeking an intern position for his analyst in the “Football Operations” division if he is about to begin his new career path. (If you work for a soccer team, shouldn’t everything be related to running soccer? All we know is that we’re just tech journalists.)

Sarah Huffman is a 2022-2023 squad member for Report for America. This position is supported by the Renfest Journalism Institute. Company: Philadelphia Eagles Register Knowledge is power!

Subscribe for free today and get the news and tips you need to grow your career and connect with our vibrant tech community.

technically media

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://technical.ly/professional-development/football-tech-jobs-philly-eagles/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos