Virginia Tech Innovation Campus Milestone Reached





Alexandria, Virginia Hundreds of people attended Virginia Tech on Tuesday to celebrate the completion of the first academic building at the Innovation Campus in Alexandria’s Potomac Yards neighborhood.

The glazing was the ceremonial lifting of steel beams to mark the highest point of the 11-story first academic building. A groundbreaking ceremony took place on his ground floor at the Virginia Tech Innovation Campus construction site.

The building will provide instruction, research, offices and support space for graduate programs in computer science and computer engineering and is scheduled to open in fall 2024.

Virginia Tech President Tim Sands said at the event, “This is an important moment for Virginia Tech and represents significant progress in both building the Innovation Campus and academic planning.” has become an important source of technical talent for the Washington, D.C. area and vital to Virginia Tech’s growing presence in the region, and we look forward to welcoming our students, faculty, and community in 2024. A building that should.”

The first academic building will include 3,000 square feet of 200-seat classrooms or a 355-seat auditorium, 14 classrooms, a cyber-physical lab and a two-story drone test cage, three teaching studios for online learning and education, Includes rooftop deck. Eight floors for up to 300 people, 32 huddle rooms, 169 spaces of underground parking and 8 electric vehicle charging stations. The building houses the Sangani Center for Artificial Intelligence and Data Analytics on the fifth floor, a dedicated K-12 Program Center on the second floor, and a Boeing Center for Veterans and Families co-located with Hawkeye One Stop. Second floor.

Lance Collins, vice president and executive director of Innovation Campus, said: “Details matter in this process, and we thank everyone who has been involved in planning, designing and building the campus thus far.”

Plans for an innovation campus in Alexandria were a key factor in Amazon’s decision to build a second headquarters in neighboring Arlington. The campus educates graduate technical students with the aim of meeting the needs of the local technical workforce.

The 3.5-acre campus will be part of the first phase of JBG Smith’s mixed-use development at North Potomac Yards. The first phase will include JBG Smith’s first academic building and six of his commercial buildings for office, retail and residential use. The Washington Business Journal reported in November that construction on two residential buildings was delayed.

The Potomac Yards development is bolstered by the future opening of the Potomac Yards subway station, scheduled to open in May.

Two other academic buildings may be considered under a future request for city approval. Once the campus is fully open, it is expected to attract 750 master’s students and 200 doctoral students.

The Innovation Campus has been enrolling students since 2020 and is temporarily teaching at the Falls Church Campus while construction of the Innovation Campus continues. Campus headquarters will open in 2021 at his 3000 Potomac Avenue in Alexandria.

