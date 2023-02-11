Google v Microsoft: Who Will Win the AI ​​Chatbot Race? | | Artificial Intelligence (AI)





$10 billion ($8.3 billion) was spent building the James Webb Space Telescope, but Google lost more than $160 billion after the search engine’s new chatbot answered questions about it incorrectly. I suffered.

Google and Microsoft this week announced plans for AI-powered search, ushering in a new phase of the artificial intelligence space race. However, launching the former new chatbot, Bard, went awry when the demo displayed an error.

A Microsoft-backed ChatGPT competitor was asked about the telescope, and one of the answers it displayed said it had taken the first pictures of an extrasolar planet. Experts, like investors, were quick to spot the inaccuracies.

Shares in Google’s parent company Alphabet lost $163 billion in value on Wednesday and Thursday. The company is still he remains a trillion-dollar behemoth, largely because of its dominance in search. But how long?

Microsoft announced Tuesday that it is using the technology behind ChatGPT, developed by San Francisco-based OpenAI, to power its Bing search engine and Edge web browser.

The company, which announced a multi-billion dollar investment in OpenAI last month, said the technology, which is based on a more powerful version of ChatGPT, will help users refine their queries more easily, deliver more relevant and up-to-date results, Said it helps make shopping easier. The new look of Bing will be available to the general public in the coming weeks, and users can also join the early access waitlist.

Everything ChatGPT says is basically a rehash of what was said before by the human Dr. Andrew Rogoyski.

After the OpenAI deal and the huge success of ChatGPT, Google knew it had to respond. On Monday, Byrd is being tested by experts and is expected to be released to the wider public in the coming weeks.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai said the technology behind Bard will soon be integrated into the search engine, giving the example of asking the new-looking Google whether it’s easier to learn the piano or the guitar. Unfortunately, it was the telescope’s reaction that got the most attention, coupled with a stunning presentation of Google’s latest AI-powered search plans in Paris on Wednesday.

Dan Ives, an analyst at U.S. financial services firm Wedbush Securities, said this week was a big success story for Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, but Google’s Paris event and Bard’s stumbling block meant that Microsoft had no answer. He said he was left with more questions than ever before.

However, he added: At first, it feels like Google rushed Bard to market with an event that overshadowed his Microsoft ChatGPT deal and company, but this race is going to be a long one.

Yusuf Mehdi, corporate vice president of Modern Life, Search and Devices at Microsoft, announced Bing’s ChatGPT integration earlier this week. Photo: Jason Redmond/AFP/Getty Images

Experts say it’s unlikely Microsoft will recover unscathed from a mistake like James Webb’s. In fact, ChatGPT users have encountered inaccuracies while using chatbots. Chatbot technology powers the new look of Bing and other Microsoft products like Teams.

Experts warn that the large language models underlying Bard and ChatGPT are error-prone due to the way they are constructed. These models are fed a dataset of billions of words that trains AI to generate plausible responses to queries. Build a model that works in a manner similar to predictive text and predicts the words or sentences that are most likely to come after a user prompt.

ChatGPT is a phrase prediction feature, says Dr Andrew Rogoyski of the University of Surrey’s Human-Centered AI Lab. A system that can memorize a billion books and guess what comes after a question. Everything it says is essentially a rehash of what was previously said by humans. There are far smarter and more useful AI systems that operate robots, diagnose diseases, and drive cars.

But the staggering interest in ChatGPT, with more than 100 million users signing up in two months, shows that public interest in AI-enhanced search experiences is high. Fans of the chatbot have praised its ability to summarize documents, organize prose, and write code (among many other features), and journalists got their first glimpse of his new AI-powered Bing. was impressed.

One example provides more nuanced answers than ChatGPT to questions such as: According to the Platformer newsletter, the new look of Bing also gives users the option to respond in a specific tone, professional, casual, enthusiastic, informative, funny, and in a variety of formats including paragraphs, emails and blogs. will be

Even the new-looking Bing FAQ page is candid about potential errors: AI can make mistakes.

Google said the telescope’s errors underscored the need for rigorous testing that Byrd is undergoing before making it widely available to the public.

But as the success of ChatGPT shows, Microsoft has big goals to aim for if public interest in chatbot-enhanced search is to be maintained. According to his SimilarWeb, an internet data company, Google holds his 91% share of the global search market, while Bing has just 3%. Chinese search engine Baidu has also put its own chatbot, called Ernie bot, into the race.

According to Microsoft, perhaps one percentage point of market share gained from Google would mean an additional $2 billion in advertising revenue for the company, referring to the lucrative business of advertising displayed in search results. Microsoft said this week that Bings’ AI-enhanced ability to better understand queries and gain user insights by being deeply involved in conversations will be attractive to advertisers. Google clearly agrees.

There is a big gap between the two companies. In its latest quarterly results, Microsoft made his $3.2 billion in revenue from search and news advertising, while Google generated $42.6 billion in search revenue. Chatbots also require a large amount of processing power, which makes AI-powered market gains and market-leading positions costly.

Google has invested heavily in AI and its use is ubiquitous in its products (e.g. Google Translate). Alphabet also owns UK-based AI research firm DeepMind. Google is still in a strong position.

I don’t believe the new version of Bing, which utilizes large language model technology, poses a serious threat to Google’s search business. Georgia Tech professor Mark Riedl says Google has large-scale language model technology at least on par with that of Microsoft and OpenAI.

However, he adds: Virtually overnight, Microsoft has done a great job by making search technology a two-way race again. It will be interesting to see how things unfold.

