A new agricultural revolution has begun.Congress must invest now to secure the future of American food





At some point, we have to wonder how much the world’s food system can accommodate.

Pakistan’s historic floods. Drought in the western United States. Russian invasion of Ukraine. The world’s food systems and supply chains have long enabled food to move from where it is grown to where it is needed.

Its impact is seen in food prices and availability in most parts of the world, including the United States. Americans’ growing demand for fresh food will only fuel our dependence on an increasingly fragile food system.

But the story of this decade doesn’t necessarily have to be one of scarcity and tension. Abundance, Affordability or Sustainability. The United States has a historic opportunity to shorten supply chains, ensure long-term food security, and reduce the environmental costs of agriculture. Innovation makes this possible, but only if America invests in new agricultural technologies. Not only to feed ourselves, but to reaffirm our role as the world’s largest exporter of both food and innovation.

Unless you’re in the industry, you may not know that agriculture is undergoing a silent technological revolution. Drones, sensors and satellite imaging systems are helping farms manage their crops more effectively with more information and knowledge than ever before. Amid labor shortages, farmers are turning to robotics and automation to fill the gap. Artificial intelligence is now being used to monitor soils, control pests and improve overall yields. These and other advancements will allow the industry to rethink its most basic assumptions.

For example, recent breakthroughs in artificial intelligence, computer vision, sensors and control systems have enabled our company, Bowery, to produce fresh, local food in large, smart indoor environments where crops are stacked floor to ceiling. So, you can now grow it without pesticides. Using renewable energy, this approach significantly reduces land and water usage. A sustainable model that works regardless of changing climatic conditions and inclement weather.

Vertical farms can be built almost anywhere. But putting them closer to the markets we serve can radically shorten supply chains, reduce the disruption and environmental costs of long-distance transportation, and make the food system as a whole more resilient. increase.

Many Americans have probably eaten vertically grown products without realizing the difference. But vertical farming is just one part of a broader transformation the world must undertake. With the world’s population projected to reach nearly 10 billion by 2050, and the worsening climate crisis, more food must be produced more sustainably. This requires collective effort and collective investment.

A business, like any crop on a farm, needs the right inputs to grow. Businesses thrive with good ideas, upfront investment, and commitment at the state and local level. But for cutting-edge industries to thrive and have national and even global impact, the federal government has a key role to play as a catalyst for innovation.

Think solar energy in the 1990s or electric cars in the early 2000s. The promise was clear. But without national investment in R&D, infrastructure, workforce training, and manufacturing, these innovations would not have become the transformative and ubiquitous technologies they are today without adequate tax incentives. could not be.

As foreign governments increasingly recognize, agriculture is poised to be the next big success story of sustainable innovation. For example, the Netherlands, the world’s second largest agricultural exporter, is investing in new cultivation techniques and cell-based meat production. Small land poor countries like Singapore and the United Arab Emirates, as well as large powers like Russia and China, are working to build food systems that can withstand a changing climate and reduce their reliance on turbulent trade ties. I’m here.

The United States must do the same. The global challenges of climate change and food insecurity are accelerating the development of new agricultural technologies wherever humans live and eat. America has an opportunity to lead this revolution and spread its benefits around the world. As a matter of foreign policy and economic policy, the new Congress must act.

In 2023, Congress will reauthorize the Farm Bill, as it does every five years. No law says more about the importance we assign to agriculture. The bill should help accelerate ongoing technological progress, increase domestic food production and strengthen supply chains. The Farm Bill should also prioritize workforce development, prepare the next generation to pursue careers in high-tech agriculture, and position research institutes, land-funded colleges, and historically black colleges as hubs for agricultural innovation.

Last year, a bipartisan majority in Congress doubled the R&D tax credit for eligible companies and created an investment tax credit for the semiconductor industry to boost domestic manufacturing. Congress must take the same approach to agriculture.

Recently, all 50 members of the All-State Department Farmers Association, both Republicans and Democrats, endorsed investment tax credits as one way to help expand indoor farming given the high upfront investment. Such policies should also apply to outdoor specialty crop growers who face similar capital costs when upgrading their approach with robotics and automation.

From steel plows to gas-powered tractors to new breeding techniques, American innovations have led to agricultural advances that have benefited the whole world.

Our potential and our responsibility to realize it are stronger than ever. Congress must do more than improve the current system, it must invest in the future of food.

Irving Fain is the founder and CEO of Bowery.

Opinions expressed in commentary articles on Fortune.com are solely those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the opinions or beliefs of Fortune.

